Concerns from police and neighbours over another Mansfield plan to convert house into children's care home

Concerns have been raised by neighbours and the police about another scheme to convert a residential house in an area of Mansfield into a care home for traumatised children.

The latest planning application is for a four-bedroom, detached dormer bungalow, which occupies a corner plot on Lichfield Lane, near a cul-de-sac that is Orchard Close.

The home would be for two children, aged five to 18, with “complex social, emotional and behavioural issues due to traumatic experiences and low-level disabilities who are in the care of the local authority (Nottinghamshire County Council) and, for a range of reasons, cannot live with their own families”.

However, one nearby worried resident has contacted the Chad, pointing out that many elderly people, including some with health problems, live on Orchard Close.

Lichfield Lane in Mansfield, where there is a plan on the table for another care home for traumatised children. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

She asks: “Has any consideration been taken into account of the impact this will have on all our lives? We don’t believe so.”

Nottinghamshire Police has also voiced its worries in a statement, lodged with the county council, which is overseeing the planning application.

The statement says: “Within the immediate vicinity, there have been several other similar plans, with this being the third on Lichfield Lane alone.

“Concern has been raised by residents regarding this, as well as objections over the perceived fear of increased crime and disorder.”

The police list the other children’s care home conversions over the last 18 months in the area as: Lichfield Lane (four placements), Lichfield Lane again (four placements), Eskdale Close (four placements), Opal Close (two placements), Little Barn Lane (four placements) and Berry Hill Lane (four placements).

The statement goes on: “The primary concern is vulnerable children leaving the home without agreement and then being deemed as missing, resulting in the police commencing an investigation to locate them.

"A management plan is required to mitigate these concerns. This should include details of how the premises will be operated and managed, and of procedures for issues that may affect the local neighbourhood.”

The police also recommend, “in the interests of preventing crime and disorder and keeping everyone safe”, that the home has external CCTV installed.

The county council has a duty to provide “sufficient accommodation” for the “rising number” of children coming into its care. But with a shortage of foster carers, it is desperately seeking suitable residential houses to convert.

It is in the process of buying the Lichfield Lane bungalow, but the home would be operated by the long-established company, Homes2Inspire Ltd, which runs almost 50 similar premises across the country and is part of the Shaw Trust charity.

In a planning statement, Homes2Inspire says the youngsters at the Lichfield Lane home would be supervised 24/7 by a minimum of two fully trained members of staff working on a shift rota basis.

"The home would provide high-quality, carefully managed care in a family environment,” says the statement. “It would not have an adverse impact on the neighbourhood.

"Many children enter our homes at a time of crisis. Our staff work hard to build positive relationships, giving them reassurance that they can achieve their aspirations.

"The home would be a safe and stimulating haven for the children, replicating many aspects of family life in a domestic setting.

"The staff would create a happy environment and encourage engagement in activities which build confidence and independence.”