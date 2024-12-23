Eyesore house in centre of Warsop could be turned into flats -- latest Mansfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to turn an eyesore house in the centre of Warsop into flats is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

The two-storey, three-bedroom semi-detached stone house can be found next to a shop at 23 High Street on the edge of Warsop’s designated conservation area.

It has been vacant for some time and is described as “largely derelict, with broken windows, large holes in the roof and extensive internal water damage”.

But it could now be spruced up and given a new lease of life if the planning application is given the go-ahead.

High Street, Warsop, where the development for five flats is proposed. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The applicant, Oyeleke Oyelude, wants to convert the building into five flats, complete with a two-storey extension at the back and also a loft conversion with six new skylights.

There would be two one-bedroom flats on the ground floor, two more on the first floor and a two-bedroom flat in the loft. All the residents would have access to a garden at the back which is currently overgrown but would be tidied up.

The agents for the scheme are the London-based planning and design consultancy, Homz UK, who say: “The development would be visually attractive and add to the overall quality of the area. The building’s appearance at the front would be much improved.

Homz adds: “It is considered that the changes are minimal and would not have an adverse effect on the conservation area. The flats would provide an adequate standard of living.”

The eyesore, vacant house on High Street, Warsop, which the applicant wants to convert into five flats with a rear extension and a loft conversion. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Bicycle racks and bin storage would be provided on a grassed area at the side of the building that leads to the garden. A public car park was only 50 metres away.

A preliminary assessment had found that there were no signs of bats roosting or birds nesting within the building.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date for a decision, or recommendation, of Tuesday, February 4.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

22 Crown Street, Mansfield – insulation and render finish to entire house, including an extension that has been granted planning permission.

18 Wilson Street, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and construction of ramp at front and rear.

9-11 West Gate, Mansfield – application for extension of room within planning application for change of use from existing offices on first and second floors to six-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation).

Brookside Hall, 218 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield – erection of eight-metre CCTV column within the centre of a car park, at a pathway junction next to a lighting column.

Former gasworks, Phoenix House, Lime Tree Place, Mansfield – discharge of conditions relating to external lighting and method for suppressing dust within planning application for environmental improvement works and the remediation of land.

9 Regal Drive, Mansfield – work to six trees covered by a preservation order.

13 Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse – demolition of existing outbuildings and formation of new boundary with a single-storey dwelling.

138 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield – single-storey front extension, garage conversion, new openings to rear and render to front.

31 King Edward Avenue, Mansfield – two-storey rear extension.

Forest Edge, 1 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – removal of one tree covered by a preservation order.

15 Marriott Avenue, Mansfield – notification for prior approval for a proposed larger home extension.