Extensions etcetera -- check out all the latest planning applications in Ashfield
Schemes for residential properties across the Sutton and Kirkby area, as well as surrounding villages such as Underwood and Annesley Woodhouse, have been received by the council in recent days.
Planning officers are now poring over the details and hope to make decisions or recommendations in the coming weeks. Here is the latest list:
54 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton – two-storey porch extension at the front, and thermal wall insulation at the side.
10 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse – single-storey extension at the side and rear, porch at the front and roof conversion to the gable with rear dormer.
Alms View, 98 Byron Street, Hucknall – single storey extension at the side and rear.
48 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – advertisement signage.
17 Main Road, Underwood – single storey extension at the rear.
Land off Ashland Road West, Sutton – application for the variation of a condition to planning permission previously granted, relating to an amendment to approved plans to reinstate a hedgerow, along with additional trees behind the footway.
Land off Ashland Road West, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by a condition of planning permission previously granted, relating to an arboricultural report.
20B Chapel Street, Kirkby – work to trees within a conservation area.
Land off Ashland Road West, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by a condition of planning permission previously granted, relating to a shared cycleway/footway.
Interested residents can post their comments on any of the above planning applications by logging on to the Ashfield Council website.