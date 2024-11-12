Extension for HMO near school -- all the latest Mansfield planning applications

A proposed extension to an HMO in Mansfield that faces a school playing field is among the latest batch of planning applications received by the council.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) is located at Littleworth, close to King Edward Primary and Nursery School.

It is currently licensed as a six-person home, but the application to Mansfield District Council, made by landlord and property developer Luigi Newton, of LN Capital Ltd, is to convert it into accommodation for seven people.

The plan is to turn an existing lounge on the ground floor into an extra bedroom. No alterations are proposed to the external appearance of the building.

A planning application has been submitted to extend an HMO (house in multiple occupation) at 95, Littleworth in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning statement says: “Modifying the HMO to provide an additional bedroom would increase the availability of useful single-bedroomed accommodation in the town centre.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by early January.

Other planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council include these:

Brown Cow pub, 35 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield – listed building consent for removal of existing brown concrete tiles and ridges and re-roofing with Spanish slate.

Pelmarchil, New Mill Lane, Forest Town – amendment, relating to materials, to application for two-storey side and front extension.

Cauldwell House, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield – application for approval of reserved matters, relating to layout, scale, landscaping and appearance, after outline approval of development.

7 Haymans Corner, Mansfield – work to one tree covered by preservation order,

KFC fast-food restaurant, 162 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – retrospective application for installation of two jet-wash bays within car park area and relocation of bin store.

Jewsons, Oxford Street, Mansfield – discharge of conditions, relating to drainage plans, connected to application for erection of new warehouse building and associated yard works.

2 Queens Walk, Mansfield – listed building consent for existing front signage to be covered with plywood and replaced with plywood board signage, painted in heritage blue, and also for the installation of a hanging sign.

Berry Hill Park, Mansfield – work to trees covered by preservation order.

147 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – new shop front, ventilation flue at rear and consent for illuminated advertisement sign and internally illuminated projecting sign.

Land south of the former Welbeck Colliery, Meden Vale, Mansfield – proposed new access track from the A60 to Welbeck Solar Farm.