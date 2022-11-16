Members of the North Nottinghamshire Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition met at Friends Meeting House on Rosemary Street, Mansfield.

TUSC stands candidates, who oppose all public spending cuts, in local and national elections and the meeting addressed ways to appeal to residents who felt disenfranchised from mainstream political parties.

With more than 30 residents attending, speakers from unions, workplaces, and political parties took the floor.

Mansfield TUSC campaigners in Oak Tree.

One of the main discussions was strike action, following recent balloted strikes within the Communication Workers Union and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

Jon Dale, secretary of the Nottinghamshire health branch of union Unite, said: “It is vital to win these strikes, but when we’ve won. What happens next?”

The meeting saw many speakers call for a new ‘mass workers' party’ to bring about social and economic change across the country.

Ken Bonsall and Denise Tooley-Okonkwo in Warsop.

Dennis May, an anti-fracking campaigner from Nottingham, spoke about recent environmental campaigns in the region, while Mark Stilwell, East Midlands chairman of the Fire Brigades Union, said government cuts had resulted in a loss of workers and community resources within fire services.

Dave Nellist, former Labour MP for Coventry South East, said that the TUSC alliance will run against both Conservative and Labour Party candidates in upcoming elections.