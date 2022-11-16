‘Enough is Enough’ – Mansfield activists and residents call for 'mass workers' party'
More than 30 activists and campaigners from the Mansfield area meet to discuss a “need for a mass workers’ party” in the UK.
Members of the North Nottinghamshire Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition met at Friends Meeting House on Rosemary Street, Mansfield.
TUSC stands candidates, who oppose all public spending cuts, in local and national elections and the meeting addressed ways to appeal to residents who felt disenfranchised from mainstream political parties.
With more than 30 residents attending, speakers from unions, workplaces, and political parties took the floor.
One of the main discussions was strike action, following recent balloted strikes within the Communication Workers Union and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.
Jon Dale, secretary of the Nottinghamshire health branch of union Unite, said: “It is vital to win these strikes, but when we’ve won. What happens next?”
The meeting saw many speakers call for a new ‘mass workers' party’ to bring about social and economic change across the country.
Dennis May, an anti-fracking campaigner from Nottingham, spoke about recent environmental campaigns in the region, while Mark Stilwell, East Midlands chairman of the Fire Brigades Union, said government cuts had resulted in a loss of workers and community resources within fire services.
Dave Nellist, former Labour MP for Coventry South East, said that the TUSC alliance will run against both Conservative and Labour Party candidates in upcoming elections.
He told the meeting: “The aim of this TUSC tour is to start an active discussion about a new alternative party.”