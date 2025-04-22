End is nigh for ancient church door that's so hard to open -- Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ancient village church in Ashfield is finally hoping to remove a historic but cumbersome door that many visitors find difficult to open.

The origins of St Helen’s Church in Selston date back to the Norman Conquest of the 11th century, with parts of the building attributed to between the 12th and 15th centuries.

Over the years, restorations have been carried out, most notably in 1899 and 1949, while a parish hall extension in 2011 ensured the grade II listed church remained “a very important community facility”.

But through all the changes, carried out by almost every generation to meet fresh needs, the big, solid timber, dark brown door between the south porch and the south aisle has remained.

St Helen's Church on Church Lane, Selston, a grade II listed building that dates back to the 11th century.

Even in 1996, when outer gates were installed to protect the south porch from anti-social behaviour, the door stood firm.

Now its end could be nigh if a planning application is approved by Ashfield District Council to replace it with a modern and more user-friendly, glazed timber door.

The application has been submitted by the Rev Adrian Dempster, of the Selston with Westwood parish, along with heritage and design and access statements which serve as a sermon, preached from the pulpit, as to why the door must go.

The statements say: “The door sits within a 12th century stone archway of high significance.

The old, cumbersome door at St Helen's Church in Selston that could soon be removed and replaced. (PHOTO BY: Alan Murray-Rust)

"It is not proposed to alter the stonework to the doorway. But the door is roughly-made, framed and boarded, with crudely-cut ledges and iron hinges.

"It is a visual and physical barrier to the encouragement of participation in activities at the church – and the building is well used as a community space and for worship.

"The door has a thumb-latch which is very difficult for anyone with manual dexterity weaknesses or those who use wheelchairs.

"St Helen’s does not fit the romantic Betjeman-esque notion of visiting a church, as an antiquarian might, where the act of fiddling with a thumb-latch and pushing open a solid, heavy door is an experiential act.

"St Helen’s is visited by parents with prams and pushchairs, people with wheelchairs and mobility scooters and those who may be strangers, timid or in need.

“The proposed new door would have simple pull handles or push plates and, hopefully, push-pad switches too. It would be manufactured in oak, with a glass panel of a similar design already seen in the church.

"The proposals have been drawn up in consultation with existing congregation members who have special-access requirements, and with others in the community.”

However, anyone pining for the old door will be pleased to know that the plan allows for it to be retained in some form. For it is proposed to mount it on a wall in another part of the church as part of a small heritage display recording the building’s history.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the application and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, June 10 to make a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

45 Lea Lane, Selston – change of use of land to form part of the residential curtilage.

79 Annesley Road, Hucknall – change of use from commercial to mixed use.

46 Annesley Road, Hucknall – change of use from retail to residential, and alterations to the front.