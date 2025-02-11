Dog-grooming mum hopes to win council's backing -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A dog-grooming service, run from a wooden shed in the backyard of a Kirkby home, is hoping to set tails wagging at Ashfield District Council.

Mum Debbie Hardy has been operating Diamond Paws Boutique from a converted, small outbuilding at her home on Hollinwell Close since last year.

Now she is seeking official planning permission from council officers to ‘regularise’ the change of use of the flat-roof shed, which measures 14 feet by eight feet.

In her application, Debbie explains that she sees clients on a one-to-one basis, with the opening hours of the studio fitted around her part-time work at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and taking her daughter to college.

The dog-grooming service, Diamond Paws Boutique, operates from a shed in the backyard of Debbie Hardy's home in Kirkby. (GENERIC PHOTO BY: doghealth.com)

She says: "Diamond Paws Boutique is a groom room (shed) on the backyard, offering dog-grooming that includes nail trims, teeth cleaning, baths and blow-drys.

"Clients are not permitted to stay with their dogs, except under exceptional circumstances.

"There is an allocated area on the drive for clients to park while dropping off and collecting.

"It takes me approximately one-and-a-half to two hours to complete a full groom.

"My appointment times are 9 am and 2 pm on Mondays, 8 am and 4 pm on Tuesdays, 9 am, 11.30 am and 3.45 pm on Wednesdays, 9 am, 11.30 am, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm on Thursdays, 9 am, 11.30 am and 3 pm on Fridays and 9 am, 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on Saturdays.”

Council officers are now considering Debbie’s planning application and have set a deadline date of Thursday, April 3 to make a decision or recommendation.

