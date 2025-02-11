Dog-grooming mum hopes to win council's backing -- all the latest Ashfield plans
Mum Debbie Hardy has been operating Diamond Paws Boutique from a converted, small outbuilding at her home on Hollinwell Close since last year.
Now she is seeking official planning permission from council officers to ‘regularise’ the change of use of the flat-roof shed, which measures 14 feet by eight feet.
In her application, Debbie explains that she sees clients on a one-to-one basis, with the opening hours of the studio fitted around her part-time work at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and taking her daughter to college.
She says: "Diamond Paws Boutique is a groom room (shed) on the backyard, offering dog-grooming that includes nail trims, teeth cleaning, baths and blow-drys.
"Clients are not permitted to stay with their dogs, except under exceptional circumstances.
"There is an allocated area on the drive for clients to park while dropping off and collecting.
"It takes me approximately one-and-a-half to two hours to complete a full groom.
"My appointment times are 9 am and 2 pm on Mondays, 8 am and 4 pm on Tuesdays, 9 am, 11.30 am and 3.45 pm on Wednesdays, 9 am, 11.30 am, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm on Thursdays, 9 am, 11.30 am and 3 pm on Fridays and 9 am, 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on Saturdays.”
Council officers are now considering Debbie’s planning application and have set a deadline date of Thursday, April 3 to make a decision or recommendation.
Other applications received by Ashfield District Council include these:
61 Oxford Street, Kirkby – single-storey extension at side.
129 Sutton Road, Kirkby – proposed single-storey extensions at rear and side.
3 Mary Street, Kirkby – shed.
1 Rowan Drive, Selston – single-storey extension at side.
90 Mansfield Road, Selston – single-storey extension at rear.
56 Collins Avenue, Sutton – single-storey extension at rear.
11 Welbeck Street, Kirkby – dwelling.
70 High Pavement, Sutton – signage.
Parts Emporium Ltd, Sidings Road, Kirkby – part-retrospective change of use of land and buildings for the acceptance, storage and treatment of end-of-life vehicles, including the ancillary storage of salvaged parts.
321 Watnall Road, Hucknall – detached garage in rear garden, and new fence with brick columns fronting highway.