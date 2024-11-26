Disabled Gillian hopes beauty studio in her Mansfield garden will get life back on track -- latest planning applications

A disabled woman is banking on a new beauty studio in the garden of her Mansfield Woodhouse home to restore her self-esteem and mental wellbeing.

Gillian Smith’s life has plunged downhill since she was diagnosed with chronic primary pain, a condition that badly affects her mobility and causes severe pain in her joints, muscles and body tissues.

On most days, she struggles to walk or stand for extended periods. And as a result, she had to leave her job, which had a profound effect on her mental health and led to a loss of income and independence.

But now she is bidding to create her own nail treatments and tattooing business and has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a small single-storey studio in the garden at the back of her home on Brown Avenue.

Nail treatments would be a speciality for Gillian in her new beauty studio at Mansfield Woodhouse.

"This would allow Gillian to set up a dedicated, self-contained workspace in a controlled, comfortable and accessible environment,” says a planning statement sent to the council.

"By working from home, she can significantly reduce the physical strain that would otherwise be caused by commuting, managing long hours and being on her feet for prolonged periods.”

The application and statement have been pieced together by Lee Bakalarczyk, of the architectural design company Design Living Space, based in Edwinstowe.

Lee says: “The application is of particular importance due to the applicant’s ongoing disability, which severely impacts her mobility and overall quality of life. Even walking short distances can cause significant discomfort.

The beauty studio would be located in the garden at the back of Gillian's home on Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"The stress of being unable to continue in her career led to a serious decline in mental wellbeing. This studio would help her regain a sense of normality, independence and purpose.

"Running a small business from home would enable her to continue working in a field she is passionate about. It would not only improve her financial stability but also enhance her self-esteem.”

The studio would cover 22 square metres of floorspace and would be split into two rooms – one for nail treatments and the other for tattooing and microblading, which is a technique used to enhance the appearance of eyebrows.

It would be open from 8 am to 7 pm on Mondays to Fridays and from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturdays, catering for “a small, manageable number of clients”.

The design of the studio would be “discreet and respectful of the surrounding environment”, with client parking space at the front of the house.

"Gillian has a strong and close relationship with all her neighbours and has discussed the plan, gaining their full support,” Lee adds.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of January 16 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

23 Far View, Forest Town – lawful development certificate for a single-storey rear extension with pitched roof and a new flat-roof canopy between house and garage.

14 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey rear and side extension.

West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road campus – removal of two trees and work to 32 others covered by preservation order.

Advertising site at Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley – retention of double-sided totem-style structure with embedded LED screens portraying ten-second displays.

286 Eakring Road, Mansfield – removal of three trees covered by preservation order.