Brierley House on Sutton’s Carsic estate closed last year, with the council saying it was used for just five hours across 12 months in 2022 and 2023.

It will be knocked down and two adapted-living bungalows for elderly residents built in its place.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, told a council planning committee meeting that the homes were desperately needed, and other community facilities were available nearby.

Ashfield Council has ruled in favour of demolishing Brierley House Community Centre. Photo: Submitted

However Coun Cathy Mason (Lab), who represents Carsic, said the demolition would be a blow for the area, which is amongst the most deprived in Ashfield.

She said: “This should be a hub for social interaction and cohesion.

"The council points to one years’ low usage hours as justification for demolition.

“They have steam-rolled ahead with their plans regardless of local voices and an 800-signature petition.”

She described the centre as a ‘lifeline for disabled and elderly’, adding there was no suitable alternative.

The building closed during the pandemic, and use went from around 26 per cent of the time to less than one per cent when it reopened.

Coun Mason claimed that community groups weren’t properly notified that the centre was open again again.

However, Coun Zadrozny responded that there were five public buildings within a mile which community groups could use.

He said: “It’s a difficult balance to strike.

"We have 4,300 Ashfield residents on the housing waiting list, which is an enormous challenge.

“The fact is every single social house we can build is booked up before we start – we are in desperate need and can’t build them fast enough.

“The building costs £40,000 to run and maintain.

"It needs tens of thousands of pounds of capital work – it’s essentially a failing building, and has been there since early 70s.”

The centre previously held educational workshops, cultural events, children’s art classes and social events for the elderly.