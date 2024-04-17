Plans for 230 more homes in Skegby on 23-acre agricultural land are unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fresh application is for 230 homes on a plot of agricultural land, comprising two fields to the east of Beck Lane, that spans 9.2 hectares or almost 23 acres.

It is close to a development of about 300 homes, known as The Hawthorns, that has been granted planning permission and is already coming to fruition, with the first set of residents beginning to move in.

The application states it is “for outline permission (all matters reserved except for access to Ashland Farm, Beck Lane) for the development of up to 230 dwellings, open space, landscaping and drainage infrastructure”.

It has been lodged with the council by the Richborough Estates Group, a Birmingham-based property development company. Acting as agents are Marrons, a planning and development consultancy whose headquarters are in Nottingham.

A planning statement, submitted by Marrons, says Skegby “is a sustainable location suitable for growth” and says the scheme would be a boost to the local economy during the cost of living crisis and also create jobs.

Ten per cent of the proposed houses would be classed as affordable, and the plan would also include a children’s play area, ‘green infrastructure’, public open space and specific routes for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as two new vehicular access roads off Beck Lane.

Financial contributions would also be made by the developers to boost education, health and public transport in the area and help cope with the influx of hundreds of new residents.

The statement goes on: “The site is within an area that is considered eminently suitable for residential development, with several neighbouring sites having the benefit of planning permission.

"It is located close to facilities and services in Skegby that are easily accessible.

"An application for reserved matters will follow, to be submitted by Richborough’s preferred developer partner, who would then build on the site.”

The statement says the scheme would “provide high-quality, attractive and distinctive housing”, designed to fit in with the character of the area.

It insists the plan would have “a negligible impact” on traffic and pose a low risk of flooding.