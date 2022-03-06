New church doors, restaurant advertising and takeaway - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, February 28, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Cherrytree Lodge, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Garage conversion forming annexe;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

The Mill House, Church Road, Church Warsop: Removal of two trees and works to one tree;

4 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

48 Limestone Rise, Mansfield: Works to tree;

Plot 6, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town: Roof-mounted solar photovoltaic equipment;

KFC. Forest Street, Sutton.

21 West Bank Wynd, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

60A Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Change of use of part of garage to hair salon;

4 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Convert games room above detached garage into self-contained annexe for family member use.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Rettenmaier UK Manufacturing, Robin Hood House, Strawberry Way, Forest Town

20 Charnwood Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

1 Pumping Station Cottages, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Robin Hood House, Strawberry Way, Forest Town: Single-storey extension to industrial building. Conditional permission;

1 Durham Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side, single-storey front and rear extension. Conditional permission.

Access ramp for church

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

83 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Single-storey front and two-storey side extension;

52 Richmond Road, Kirkby: Side extension and construct dormers to existing loft conversion;

17 Chancery Close, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension;

17 Church Street, Kirkby: Fell laburnum tree;

Unit 17C, Unity Road, Kirkby: Storage building;

KFC, Forest Street, Sutton: Illuminated signs;

69 Annesley Lane, Selston: Detached double garage;

24 Sywell Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and extension to front porch;

The Gables Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby: Single-storey detached dwelling/bungalow;

St Michael & All Angels’ Church, Church Lane, Underwood: New access ramp and main doors with new rooflights

49 Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension

57 Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

19 Rowan Drive, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Lynton, John Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Lakeside Point Retail Park, Lakeside View, Sutton: Change of use from restaurant to three units comprising commercial, business and services uses, or hot food takeaway. Conditional permission;

The Chantry, Pleasley Road, Teversal: Detached double garage with carport and home office space above. Conditional permission;

27 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change ground-floor shop front. Conditional permission;

Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Fell two fir trees and willow tree. Approved;

The Gatehouse, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Remove box plant and beech hedging. Approved.

Takeaway approved

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

48 King Street, Pinxton: Two dwellings with associated off-street parking and garden areas.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

28 Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Single-storey rear flat-roof extension. Conditional permission;

78 Market Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from dog groomer shop to hot food take-away. Conditional permission.

Gazebo bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

3 Pilgrim Close, Ravenshead: Fell five Scots pine and a Norway spruce;

105 Wighay Road, Linby: Gazebo to existing rear garden for therapeutic use;

128 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to front/side elevation, alterations to windows and feature two-storey bay window, render of front and part of side elevations;

2 Copse Close, Newstead: Double-storey front extension;

32A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Retention of front boundary wall, railings and gates and gate pillars.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

91 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Pitched roof over existing flat roof garage, garage conversion and alterations to facilitate the conversion. Conditional permission;

43 Main Road, Ravenshead: Two-storey side and rear extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

8 Strelley Close, Linby: Single-storey side extension with garage conversion. Conditional permission;

3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Extension and loft conversion to existing garage. Withdrawn.

Bungalow plan for toilet site

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Rufford Forest Farm, Centenary Avenue, Rufford: Siting of a permanent portacabin for use as farm office;

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to trees;

5 Yates Croft, Farnsfield: Driveway extension on the front garden, erection of a retaining wall;

32 Goldcrest Avenue, Rainworth: Conservatory;

1 Fletcher Court, Farnsfield: Works to trees;

77 Dale Lane, Blidworth: Rear extension using non-matching materials.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

1A Nether Court, Farnsfield: Rear garden room extension, rendering to parts of the house and replacement windows. Approved;

Public Convenience, Sycamore Road, Ollerton: One-bedroom, two-person bungalow with allocated parking spaces, provision of additional parking space and new back yard for Newark & Sherwood Council office. Approved;

South View, 35 Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side and rear extension. Approved.