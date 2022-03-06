Firefighters endure busy period with crash, house fire and automatic alarms

On Thursday evening, just after 11pm, crews from Edwinstowe and Worksop stations were called to a crash on Netherfield Lane, Perlethorpe.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said a vehicle had ‘left the roadway into trees’.

Four adults were assisted to safety by crews before the scene was handed over to Nottinghamshire Police and medics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

On March 3, just after 8.15pm, crews from Mansfield, Alfreton and Ashfield station in Kirkby were called to a house fire in Sutton.

Crews in breathing appratus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire on Stanton Crescent, before the property was ventilated.

And on Friday afternoon, the service Tweeted: “We can report that several appliances throughout the county have been mobilised this morning; all to automatic fire alarms.

“Fortunately, these were false alarms but it is always better safe than sorry.”