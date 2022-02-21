Pub pergola, funeral directors and stables - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, February 14, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension;

Widecombe Fair, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

39 Edgehill Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Hip to gable end roof conversion and addition of dormer structure to rear roof slope;

13 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension;

2 St Peters Court, Station Street, Mansfield: Change of use from offices to residential;

Widecombe Fair, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: New timber-framed pergola with partial roof covering, lighting, heat lamps, new posts for festoon lighting, new section of composite decking and paving for new smoking area;

Oak Lodge Spring Farm, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Holiday let unit;

5 Linseed Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

39 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Extension of existing outbuilding to rear;

5 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Change of use at first-floor level from staff accommodation to veterinary surgery/preparation area, including staffroom;

Ashcroft, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale: Extension over existing detached garage;

Former Bus Station, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Advertisement consent for internally illuminated double-faced totem development sign.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

204 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from retail shop to funeral directors and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

33 High Street, Warsop: Internal alterations and rear extension. Conditional permission;

80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

The Buildings, Longster Lane, Sookholme: Change of use from agricultural to general storage. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

16 Chapel Street, Kirkby: Tree works;

105A Alfreton Road, Sutton: Tree works;

Walnut House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Tree works;

19 Hampden Street, Kirkby: Dwelling;

Land adjacent Transpakship, Export Drive, Huthwaite: Truck parking, fuel station and welfare facilities;

6 Craster Street, Sutton: Change of use from dwellinghouse to care home;

2 York Avenue, Jacksdale: Porch to side;

The Stables, 82A Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension;

79 Alfreton Road, Selston: Dropped kerb and change of use of highway land to part of the domestic curtilage;

1 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Single-storey rear and side extension;

Birchwood Grange, King’s Mill Road West, Sutton: Rear extension;

235 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Two dwellings;

16 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

124 Main Road, Jacksdale: Two-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

80 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Timber construction shed room at the rear of the shop for a cold room. Refused;

32 Sywell Close, Sutton: Replacement of tiles with cladding. Conditional permission;

24-26 Station Street, Kirkby: Change of use to dental practice, new shop front and internal alterations, consent to display advertisements. Conditional permission;

81 Main Road, Underwood: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

2 Ash Crescent, Kirkby: Single-storey kitchen side extension. Conditional permission;

14 Wildflower Grove, Sutton: Single storey rear extension. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Mansfield Road, Doe Lea: Creation of about one kilometre of cycle path to connect Mansfield Road, Doe Lea, to Mill Lane, Stainsby;

3 Wetton Lane, Tibshelf: Landscaping works to front garden, including repositioning and realigning of existing gabion stones / baskets, to form a tiered frontage that is less dominant than the existing works already commenced and to provide safer parking provision and site access;

Land between 4 and 8 Bright Street, South Normanton: Detached dwelling;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Continuation of existing boundary wall.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

12 Acorn Ridge, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear. Prior approval not required;

48 King Street, Pinxton: Attached garage and two off-road parking spaces. Conditional permission;

Land to the north of Wood Lane and south of Green Lane Pleasley: Change of use of land from agricultural to equestrian and detached stable building. Conditional permission;

103 Alder Way, Shirebrook: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

2 Aspen Close, Walesby: First-floor side extension;

Fernlea, 3 Maypole Road, Wellow: Two-storey side extension;

9 Crown Close, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension;

24 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

136 Church Road, Clipstone: Front and rear single-storey extensions. Refused;

1 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Extend garage, alterations to wall and driveway, install electric gates. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Works to trees;

143 Mansfield Road, Papplewick: New double garage with attached garden room.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

21 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey extensions to front and side of property. Conditional permission.