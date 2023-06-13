News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Two more Afghan refugee families to be resettled by Mansfield Council

Ten Afghan refugees are being settled in the Mansfield area after the district council accepted £200,000 in Government funding for the project.
By Andrew Topping
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read

Mansfield Council is supporting the two families as part of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The council has already relocated 32 people across seven families since thousands fled the country in 2021 upon the resurgence of the Taliban regime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding to the situation, the Government pledged to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees by 2026.

Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters.Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters.
Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters.
Most Popular

Now Mansfield Council has confirmed it expects 10 more people to arrive in the district during 2023-24.

Read More
Renowned Mansfield charity launches community garden

Properties for the refugees have been offered by Tuntum Housing Association and the authority says this organisation will continue to support the new families.

The wider project will be funded through £235,600 from ARCS to support the arriving refugees, working out at £23,560 per person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A contract will be drawn up with Tuntum to support the new families, costing an expected £205,200.

Up to £27,000 will also be given to Nottinghamshire Council to provide education placements, with £3,400 earmarked for English for Speakers of Other Languages courses.

A decision is due to be taken next week to approve the funding and contracts.

In a report, the council said: “Mansfield Council has worked with neighbouring authorities in the city and the county to make a combined offer of support for this scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nottinghamshire has been able to offer safe refuge to families who have been forced to leave their homes, friend and families, carrying on Britain’s proud tradition of welcoming and protecting refugees.

“Some of these families will be resettled in Mansfield. Those relocated under the scheme will be awarded three years of humanitarian protection.

“They will have access to public funds and the labour market. This period of time will allow a certain amount of stability which will help to give their lives some level of normality.

“The Home Office is providing funding for three years of the persons’ stay in Britain in respect of expenditure incurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The expenditure relates to the council fulfilling its statutory responsibilities in supporting vulnerable persons brought to the UK under this scheme.”

Related topics:MansfieldPropertiesGovernment