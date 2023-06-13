Mansfield Council is supporting the two families as part of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The council has already relocated 32 people across seven families since thousands fled the country in 2021 upon the resurgence of the Taliban regime.

Responding to the situation, the Government pledged to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees by 2026.

Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters.

Now Mansfield Council has confirmed it expects 10 more people to arrive in the district during 2023-24.

Properties for the refugees have been offered by Tuntum Housing Association and the authority says this organisation will continue to support the new families.

The wider project will be funded through £235,600 from ARCS to support the arriving refugees, working out at £23,560 per person.

A contract will be drawn up with Tuntum to support the new families, costing an expected £205,200.

Up to £27,000 will also be given to Nottinghamshire Council to provide education placements, with £3,400 earmarked for English for Speakers of Other Languages courses.

A decision is due to be taken next week to approve the funding and contracts.

In a report, the council said: “Mansfield Council has worked with neighbouring authorities in the city and the county to make a combined offer of support for this scheme.

“Nottinghamshire has been able to offer safe refuge to families who have been forced to leave their homes, friend and families, carrying on Britain’s proud tradition of welcoming and protecting refugees.

“Some of these families will be resettled in Mansfield. Those relocated under the scheme will be awarded three years of humanitarian protection.

“They will have access to public funds and the labour market. This period of time will allow a certain amount of stability which will help to give their lives some level of normality.

“The Home Office is providing funding for three years of the persons’ stay in Britain in respect of expenditure incurred.

