Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning May 2, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Radmanthwaite Cottage, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Agricultural storage/hay barn;

85 West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

77 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey, rear attached annexe;

2 Queens Walk, Mansfield: Plasterboard partition;

Land at Samuel Brunts Way, Mansfield: Two-storey office building;

17 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Single-storey rear and single-storey side extensions;

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton.

Land opposite 47 Bainbridge Road, Warsop: Change of use of land to single-pitch traveller site;

8 New Park Lane, Mansfield: Fell tree;

47 Newport Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension;

1 Meden Glen, Church Warsop: Extensions and alterations to existing attached garage to provide additional living accommodation;

99 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Brick-built garage to replace prefabricated garage.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

31 Titchfield Street, Warsop: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

46 Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

8 Blenheim Close, Forest Town: Single-storey side and rear extension replacing conservatory. Conditional permission;

Ashcroft, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale: Extension over existing detached garage. Conditional permission;

19-21 Church Street, Warsop: Change of use of first floor into two flats over existing shop with replacement windows and external metal fire escape to rear. Conditional permission;

85 West Gate, Mansfield: Change of use of first and second floors from office to residential, with single-storey extension to front elevation and new shop front, along with the installation of four uPVC windows on the front elevation and uPVC windows on the rear elevation. Refused.

KFC advertising bid

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

133 Victoria Road, Kirkby: Change of use from residential to residential and childminding;

12 Pennyroyal Way, Kirkby: Porch;

67C Nottingham Road, Selston: Single-storey extension with dormer windows and detached garage;

69 Derby Road, Kirkby: Front porch and rear single-storey extension;

Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton: Alterations to front entrance roof structure, internal alterations and side access door and solar panels to rear roof;

5 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions;

8 Smalley Close, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension;

Laurel House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Tree works;

15 Hobsic Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Craiglea, 5 Borders Avenue, Kirkby: New roof to form bedroom with velux windows within pitched roof. Conditional permission;

1 Laxton Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, pitch roof to the existing single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Demolition of conservatory and smoking shelter, conversion of residential unit into six flats, single-storey rear extension to create a seventh flat. Refused;

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Forest Street, Sutton: Various illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Conditional permission;

118 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: Exterior insulation to all external walls. Conditional permission;

Wood Land House, 40 Mansfield Road, Selston: Detached double garage with storage within roofspace. Conditional permission;

41 Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton: Change roof from hip to gable end, rear full width dormer. Conditional permission;

213 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Bungalow and garage, double garage for 213 Alfreton Road and access to Alfreton Road. Conditional permission;

119 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Green light for takeaway

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Banks Farm, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Change of use from agricultural use to storage use for wooden pallets;

17 Wilson Street, Pinxton: Single-storey extension to rear;

55 Alder Way, Shirebrook: Outbuilding on garden;

Hill Top Farm, 94 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Pruning works to ash tree.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

9 Barley Croft, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Detached, two/three-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;

69 Park Road, Shirebrook: Bungalow. Conditional permission;

7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from retail unit to hot food takeaway on ground floor. Conditional permission.

Shop plan withdrawn

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

28 Milton Crescent, Ravenshead: Two-storey front extension, recladding of existing front dormer, enlargement of rear dormer window and single storey rear extension;

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Detached garage;

9A and 9B Main Street, Papplewick: Internal works to facilitate the conversion of 9A and 9B Main Street back into one dwelling, external repair works;

Broadeaves, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Gabion retaining wall and reed bed to bank edge of lake;

2 Hucknall Road, Newstead: Loft conversion with new rear dormer;

8 Strelley Close, Linby: Single-storey side extension with garage conversion.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Rear projection extension to existing farm shop, following removal of existing rear timber store shed, extension to north-west boundary curtilage and retention of three cold stores. Refused;

36 Linwood Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

14 Fountayne Close, Linby: Double garage and single-storey side extension. Refused;

The Hollies, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission.

Play park plan

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

33 Highfield Drive, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Wood View, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side extension. Withdrawn;

Hadleigh Park Playground, Parfitt Drive, Farnsfield: Refurbishment of existing playpark and extension to create an additional play area. Approved;