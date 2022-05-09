Dog with 'tumour the size of a melon' abandoned outside Kirkby cat rescue

The RSPCA said the animal was found by a member of public tied to a table in the yard of the cat rescue centre on Mary Street.

The animal charity said: “The poor dog had a tumour the size of a melon which was ulcerated and a second mammary tumour and also another growth on the side of her body.

“A kind-hearted member of the public who found the dog took her to an independent vet, who sadly decided that the kindest thing to do was to put the dog to sleep to prevent her suffering further.”

The incident was reported to the RSPCA and Inspector Keith Ellis is investigating and appealing for information.

He said a man had been captured on CCTV cameras walking the dog, a springer spaniel-type, to the centre, on March 28, where it was tied to the table and left a small, plastic toy.

Insp Ellis said: “This poor dog was in a really bad way and when she was examined by the vet it was discovered she had one large mammary tumour which was ulcerated, a second mammary tumour and also another growth on the side of her body. She also had grossly overgrown nails.

“I am devastated that someone has allowed this poor dog to get in such a terrible condition and I fear they would have been suffering for a long time.

The RSPCA is keen to speak to a man captured on CCTV with the animal.

“No animal should be treated in this way.

“Sadly the dog’s condition was so bad that nothing more could be done to save them – it’s truly heartbreaking.

“I am grateful to everyone who tried to help this poor dog.

“The dog was not chipped, but I am keen to find the person responsible for this dog.”