Takeaway, homes and dog grooming salon among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning January 23.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

22 Abbey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

175 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

12 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;

1-5 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Replacement of ATM machine with new model;

23 Garibaldi Road, Forest Town: Change of use of retail unit to hot food takeaway, including single-storey rear extension, new shop front and extraction flue;

Vacant site on the corner of Clumber Street and Portland Street, Warsop: Four dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of existing house and attached garage. Approved;

31 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension and alteration to roof over front porch. Conditional permission;

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension and dormer window to front elevation. Conditional permission;

SDC Trailers, Bradder Way, Mansfield: Roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system on south-facing roof areas. Prior approval not required;

201 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

2 Tissington Avenue, Church Warsop: Single-storey attached triple garage. Conditional permission;

286 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to two trees. Conditional permission;

282 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

Broadleaf, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

1 Waterson Oaks and Lindhurst Lodge, Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to three trees. Conditional permission;

Woodlands, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Four dwellings;

12 Pennyroyal Way, Kirkby: Rear, single-storey extension, conservatory;

Hillcrest, 33 Newark Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey and single-storey side extension, rear dormer to loft conversion;

68 Moseley Road, Annesley: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and sky lantern;

Best Paw Pets, 21-23 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change of use from pet shop to pet shop and dog grooming business;

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Eight dwellings;

Rushey Cottage, Derby Road, Mansfield: Remove existing garage, construction of single-storey extension to rear and side and internal alterations;

23-25 Main Road, Underwood: Change of use to first floor from residential use to office use;

88 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

22 Burton Rise, Kirkby: Two semi-detached dwellings;

93 Cochrane Terrace, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

Leo’s Motors UK, 39a Main Road, Kirkby Woodhouse: Workshop.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

111 Outram Street, Sutton: Convert bed shop into two new shops and three flats above. Conditional permission;

Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby: Extension to factory unit. Conditional permission;

4 Douglas Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

10 The Copse, Sutton: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, 21a Chapel Street, Kirkby: Change of use application for conversion of former snooker hall into two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat with associated off-street parking provision. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

48 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Detached, four-bedroom dwelling with detached garage to the rear;

29 Alfreton Road, Newton: Detached, two-storey dwelling;

Former number 4 and land adjacent Church Hill, Blackwell: Two-storey detached dwelling with an attached garage.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Main Road, Langwith: Works to trees as part of gas mains replacement works. Approved;

112 Water Lane, South Normanton: Retain existing single-storey extension at the rear. Approved;

Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use to six-bedroom house in multiple occupation, new fire escape windows to upper floor and installation of three shipping containers sited at the rear to be used for storage. Withdrawn;

Land and Building on south side of Shirebrook Fire and Police Station, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use from factory to builders’ merchant. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

155 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey 'garden room' rear extension;

132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell oak and cherry tree.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell dangerous dead oak tree. Approved;

28 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Eleven detached dwellings. Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Power House, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Fitting of roller shutter door to existing opening to the south side of heapstead;

Forest Farm House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement dwelling and office, including stores, with associated works including demolition of existing dwelling;

16 Oak Avenue, Blidworth: Demolish conservatory, erect single-storey rear extension and pergola.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Manor Farm House, Church View, Bilsthorpe: Fell holly tree. No objection;

Field End, 1 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Works to trees. No objection;

6 Birch Road, Ollerton: Render. Certificate not issued;