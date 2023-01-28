Takeaway, homes and dog grooming salon among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications
Hot food takeaway, housing schemes and a dog grooming salon are among the latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
22 Abbey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;
175 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;
12 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;
1-5 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Replacement of ATM machine with new model;
23 Garibaldi Road, Forest Town: Change of use of retail unit to hot food takeaway, including single-storey rear extension, new shop front and extraction flue;
Vacant site on the corner of Clumber Street and Portland Street, Warsop: Four dwellings.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of existing house and attached garage. Approved;
31 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension and alteration to roof over front porch. Conditional permission;
84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension and dormer window to front elevation. Conditional permission;
SDC Trailers, Bradder Way, Mansfield: Roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system on south-facing roof areas. Prior approval not required;
201 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;
2 Tissington Avenue, Church Warsop: Single-storey attached triple garage. Conditional permission;
286 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to two trees. Conditional permission;
282 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;
Broadleaf, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;
1 Waterson Oaks and Lindhurst Lodge, Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to three trees. Conditional permission;
Woodlands, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Four dwellings;
12 Pennyroyal Way, Kirkby: Rear, single-storey extension, conservatory;
Hillcrest, 33 Newark Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey and single-storey side extension, rear dormer to loft conversion;
68 Moseley Road, Annesley: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and sky lantern;
Best Paw Pets, 21-23 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change of use from pet shop to pet shop and dog grooming business;
Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Eight dwellings;
Rushey Cottage, Derby Road, Mansfield: Remove existing garage, construction of single-storey extension to rear and side and internal alterations;
23-25 Main Road, Underwood: Change of use to first floor from residential use to office use;
88 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;
22 Burton Rise, Kirkby: Two semi-detached dwellings;
93 Cochrane Terrace, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
Leo’s Motors UK, 39a Main Road, Kirkby Woodhouse: Workshop.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
111 Outram Street, Sutton: Convert bed shop into two new shops and three flats above. Conditional permission;
Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby: Extension to factory unit. Conditional permission;
4 Douglas Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Conditional permission;
10 The Copse, Sutton: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;
Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, 21a Chapel Street, Kirkby: Change of use application for conversion of former snooker hall into two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat with associated off-street parking provision. Refused.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
48 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Detached, four-bedroom dwelling with detached garage to the rear;
29 Alfreton Road, Newton: Detached, two-storey dwelling;
Former number 4 and land adjacent Church Hill, Blackwell: Two-storey detached dwelling with an attached garage.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Main Road, Langwith: Works to trees as part of gas mains replacement works. Approved;
112 Water Lane, South Normanton: Retain existing single-storey extension at the rear. Approved;
Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use to six-bedroom house in multiple occupation, new fire escape windows to upper floor and installation of three shipping containers sited at the rear to be used for storage. Withdrawn;
Land and Building on south side of Shirebrook Fire and Police Station, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use from factory to builders’ merchant. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
155 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey 'garden room' rear extension;
132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell oak and cherry tree.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell dangerous dead oak tree. Approved;
28 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Eleven detached dwellings. Withdrawn.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Power House, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Fitting of roller shutter door to existing opening to the south side of heapstead;
Forest Farm House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement dwelling and office, including stores, with associated works including demolition of existing dwelling;
16 Oak Avenue, Blidworth: Demolish conservatory, erect single-storey rear extension and pergola.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Manor Farm House, Church View, Bilsthorpe: Fell holly tree. No objection;
Field End, 1 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Works to trees. No objection;
6 Birch Road, Ollerton: Render. Certificate not issued;
Cornerways, Beck Lane, Blidworth: Four detached dwellings. Refused.