Sunrooms, extensions and hot food takeaways among latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield for the week commencing Monday, August 23, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

The Harrows, Park Hall Farm, Mansfield: Window and bi-fold doors to kitchen and dining area;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to convert the former Plug and Feathers pub into a 'food and drink/restaurant and cafes' have been withdrawn.

73 Sandy Lane, Mansfield: Summer house/shed in garden;

Land adjacent 70-74 Barringer Road, Mansfield: Two-storey detached dwelling and detached garage;

8 Fairlawns, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

252 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and covered area. Conditional permission;

Shop 5, 35 Pecks Hill, Mansfield: Advertisement consent for one externally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated projecting sign, window vinyl and four poster cases. Conditional permission;

92 Smith Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Proposed garden studio. Conditional permission;

17 And 21 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to six trees. Conditional permission;

13 Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

Ground Floor, 21 Chestnut Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from residential to retail. Conditional permission;

21 Oakfield Avenue, Warsop: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

25 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield: Replace flat roof with pitched roof to garage. Conditional permission;

32 Stanley Road, Forest Town: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of two-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;

52 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and first-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

Rear of 40A Mansfield Road, Spion Kop: Part-demolition of existing industrial building and erection of a new dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 6 Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Four industrial units including car parking. Conditional permission.

Bid to convert garage to beauty salon

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

17 Calke Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension;

The Cottage, 120 Wild Hill, Teversal: Conversion of existing garage, creation of first floor above and single -storey extension;

57 Twickenham Road, Kirkby: Change of use of garage to beauty salon;

22A Back Lane, Sutton: Hard surfacing of access road and erection of domestic double garage with hard standing for vehicles. boundary fencing, caravan storage and mobile washroom, landscaping to include artificial grass & change of use to domestic land;

Old Blue Bell, Devonshire Square, Sutton: Demolition of garage, alterations to external doors and windows, restoration of external render and masonry and internal alterations;

10 Church Side, Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey side extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council:

44B Skegby Road, Kirkby: Convert outbuilding to one-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;

Halfmoon Farm, Kingsway, Kirkby: Four-bedroom house. Refused;

12 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Extension of roof line to create space at first-floor level above garage, two- storey rear extension, formation of bay window. Conditional permission;

103 Portland Road, Selston: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Takeaway plan for shop

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

10 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway;

70 Church Street West, Pinxton: Single-storey side and rear extension;

1 Platt Street, Pinxton: Two-storey extension to rear;

15 Alfred Street, Pinxton: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

23 Station Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey extension to rear, sunroom. Conditional permission;

41 Albine Road, Langwith Junction: First-floor extension over an existing side projection. Conditional permission;

The Plug And Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Change of use of existing public house to food and drink/restaurant and cafes. Withdrawn;

Site of former Dunholme Flats, Mansfield Road, Doe Lea: Residential development of land behind 75-85 East Street, Doe Lea: Conditional permission.