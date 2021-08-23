Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield for the week commencing Monday, August 16, 2021:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Units 5B & 6 St Peter’s Retail Park, St Peter’s Way Mansfield: Signage to front elevation;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been unveiled for an extension to Blidworth post office.

13 Clifton Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

4 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;

Land rear of 204 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Two-storey detached dwelling with access off Lucknow Drive, after demolition of garage;

2 Helmsley Road, Rainworth: Detached garage and entrance gates;

Robin Hood House, Strawberry Way, Forest Town: Single-storey extension to existing building and removal of traffic island;

1 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Replacement roof incorporating rooms in the roof space, two-storey front extension and extension to detached outbuilding;

Waterlily Restaurant, 128 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to existing restaurant kitchen;

5-7 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use from bank to mixed use of ice cream parlour, ice cream manufacture and distribution on ground floor, residential flat to first floor;

95 Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side and rear extension with single-storey rear lean-to extension and new hardstanding to the front.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

6 Lime Crescent, Church Warsop: Single-storey front, single and two-storey extensions to rear. Conditional permission;

427 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to nine trees. Conditional permission;

26 Farrendale Close, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Evans Halshaw, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Two internally illuminated fascia signs and one totem sign. Conditional permission;

17 Upton Mount, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

12 Gleadthorpe Cottages, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

26 North Park, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Crossfit, 17-20 Kings Mill Way, Mansfield: Change of use from general industry to multi-functional fitness facility and office space. Conditional permission.

Electric vehicle charging points planned

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

12 Princess Street, Kirkby: Increase in roof height and install dormer window to rear elevation to create first-floor living accommodation;

Unit 2A Costa, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park;

16 Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Detached annexe at rear of garden;

Lea Farm, Lea Lane, Selston: Barn;

8 Lime Tree Drive, Harlow Wood, Fell silver birch.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

2 Russell Street, Sutton: Conversion of dwelling to house of multiple occupation and removal of one window,. Approved;

Bin stores adjacent flats 38, 44 and 58 Clare Road, Sutton: 69 dwellings. Conditional permission;

Land Adjacent 109 Off, Main Road, Jacksdale: 100 dwellings. Withdrawn

3 Hibbert Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey extension to front. Conditional permission;

4 Church Lane, Sutton: First-floor side extension over existing garage. Conditional permission;

Phoenix Bungalow, rear of 314, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

20 The Grove, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Conservatory. Conditional permission;

Post office plans extension

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

8 Maid Marion Drive Edwinstowe: Single-storey side/rear extension;

Blidworth post office, Mansfield Road Blidworth: Single-storey side extension existing convenience store and post office and vinyl advertising to existing and proposed front windows;

Fountain Dale House, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Single-storey timber conservatory to provide link from main house to coach house;

40 The Markhams, Ollerton: Demolish garage and erect single-storey side extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Beecholme Farm Main Street Blidworth: Fell horse chestnut tree to stump as dead. Approved;Rufford Abbey Country Park, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Repollard lime tree, crown reduce cedar tree. Approved;

34 Stuart Avenue, Boughton: Two-storey side extensions with porch. Refused;

Land off Blidworth Lane Blidworth: Change of use of agricultural land to use as a dog day care/training facility with associated parking area. Refused;

67 High Street, Edwinstowe: Increase roof height of dwelling to form first-floor accommodation including addition of a pitched roof over existing workshop, replacement of existing rear conservatory roof and the erection of detached double garage. Approved;

Home plan for launderette

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

85 Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension;

39 Church Drive, Shirebrook: Detached dwelling;

Land to the rear of Hollycroft, Long Lane, Shirebrook: Amendment to window casement height;

15 Alfred Street, Pinxton: Single-storey rear extension;

Blackwell Miners Welfare Sports Ground, Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Crown lift four lime trees and oak tree;

28 Moorgate Avenue, New Houghton: Reduce height of six sycamore trees;

109 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Change of use from launderette to dwellinghouse;

43 Red Lane, South Normanton: First-floor extension and internal alterations to create a two-storey house.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

131 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Partial demolition of detached single garage, two-storey extension to dwelling to form extended garage at ground-floor level and bedroom space at first-floor level. Conditional permission;

5 The Oaklands, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to rear of existing bungalow; Conditional permission;

97 Main Street, Shirebrook: Dropped kerb and installation of hardstanding driveway. Withdrawn;

Land at Lea Vale, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: 20m monopole. Prior approval not required;

70 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Two-storey side extension and porch to front. Conditional permission;

5 Mansfield Road, Bramley Vale: Change of use from cafe to use as cafe and hot food takeaway. Conditional permission.