Somercotes councillor tight-lipped over suspension from Conservative Party

Coun Philip Rose, elected as Conservative member for Derbyshire Council’s Alfreton and Somercotes division in May 2021, is believed to have shared controversial posts online as recently as 2019.

A statement from the Derbyshire Conservative Group says Coun Rose has been investigated and suspended from the Tory party for five years, backdated to October 2021.

It stresses the group referred the matter to Conservative HQ ‘immediately’ late last year, once it became aware of ‘historic social media posts made by Coun Rose prior to his election in May 2021’. It said the posts pre-dated his membership of the Conservative Party.

County Hall, Derbyshire Council's headquarters in Matlock.

The social media posts appear to share anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about ‘Zionist controllers’ and attempts at alleged ‘Jewish supremacism’.

Coun Rose did not respond to approaches for comment on his council email and mobile phone number.

The Derbyshire Conservative Group said Coun Rose ‘expressed fully his genuine regret, embarrassment, and total remorse that he posted the material in question and offered his sincere and unreserved apologies’.

The group said Coun Rose had been suspended from the party for five years, ‘with readmission dependent on conditions, including attendance of Party training on diversity and social media use’.

When approached at his home on George Street, Riddings, Coun Rose said he did not feel his constituents were owed an explanation.

He said: “I haven’t got anything to say, no.”

He said he knew why he had been suspended, but would not explain it.

When asked about the difficulties contacting him, he said: “Most constituents I am aware of can get in touch with me. You’ve found me, so there’s no problem with that.”

Coun Barry Lewis, Conservative council leader, was asked if he felt Coun Rose should resign from the authority and why Coun Rose was selected as a candidate when public comments on social media were readily available for the years before he was appointed.

Coun Lewis said: “Coun Rose is no longer a member of the Conservative Group, as he serves out a long suspension. As such we have no control over his actions or behaviours.

“We’ve taken all the correct actions as a group in a timely fashion in referring the matter to the Party to look at the social media posts he made before he was a Conservative member and candidate.

“Local associations select candidates for elections so any questions about this process will need to be addressed by Amber Valley Conservative Association.

“As to the question of whether he should remain a councillor, this is clearly one for Coun Rose to seriously reflect upon and address.”

Coun Joan Dixon, Derbyshire Labour Group leader, said: “It is appalling. Even though his reputation precedes him, the Conservatives felt comfortable taking him into their fold, despite his background.

“It just seems acceptable in the Tory party to behave extremely badly and get away with it.”