Mansfield travel vlogger documents entire trip on the world's shortest passenger flight at one minute  14 seconds

Noel Philips, aged 41, shot the video flying 1.7 miles, or 2.7 kilometres between the Orkney islands of Papa Westray and Westray.

However, it does not come cheap and is dubbed one of the most expensive flights in the world due to its short distance and price tag of £17.

Drawing criticism from some for being unnecessary to fly such a short distance, the alternative is a 20-minute boat ride through choppy waters – the flight gets people across the water in close to one minute, with the record being 53 seconds.

The flight takes off.

The Loganair route, which carries up to nine passengers twice a day, acts as a connecting flight to Kirkwall helping people reach more populous places in Orkney, taking a triangle formation from Papa Westray to Westray and then Kirkwall.

Noelsaid: "I travelled to the Orkney Islands to fly on the world's shortest passenger flight, which runs between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

“When I got to Westray, I stayed overnight to explore and flew back to Kirkwall the following morning, again taking the world's shortest flight along the way.

“I love flying on little flights like this and travelling around some of the world's most remote communities.

Travel vlogger Noel Philips.

“Scotland has so many of these tiny flights connecting the remote communities in the islands, and living in the UK it's so easy to travel to.

“The planes that serve these islands are quite small, they're like getting onboard a minibus.

“It’s very popular with tourists and aviation enthusiasts.

“On my flights were several people who were staying on the islands and just wanted to experience the world's shortest flight.

The plane is airborne.

“But it’s also relied upon for locals to be able to connect with Kirkwall and be able to leave or return to the islands."

Noel is no stranger to the world of transport and has travelled on some of the planet’s more obscure flights, trains and transport links.

He has travelled across the globe and reviewed the likes of the world’s ‘longest’, ‘worst’ and most ‘dangerous’ flights.

“I’ve been a full-time travel vlogger for three years now.

The flight is just 1.7 miles.

“Before this, I worked as an IT consultant and did YouTube as my side hobby.

“I’ve been an aviation enthusiast since a young age and started sharing my passion with others via YouTube in 2013.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to take it full-time in 2019 when my channel grew to such a size it was taking up more of my time than my full-time job,

“Since then I've travelled around the world and made videos on every continent, apart from Antarctica!

“I consider myself very lucky to have what I think is the best job in the world – travelling around the world flying on unique airlines and pursuing my passion, then coming home to spend months at home with my family.

“I still have more countries to visit and more airlines to fly.

The Loganair flight carries up to nine passengers.