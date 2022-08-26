Nottinghamshire families take in more than 800 Ukrainian refugees
More than 800 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Nottinghamshire since the Russian invasion began six months ago.
A further 642 Ukrainians are due to arrive in the coming months as part of the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Nottinghamshire Council says a total of 1,478 arrivals are expected through the scheme, which offers British families the chance to house Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.
It is six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, on February 24.
The council says several projects have been launched to support refugees settling in Nottinghamshire.
They include a £200 ‘welcome payment’ for every refugee, plus a six-month free travel pass for the county’s public transport.
The authority has also set up a £100,000 funding pot for voluntary groups planning to run community events for settling refugees.
Eligible groups, which include those hosting events, providing access to translation services and language classes, and health and wellbeing organisations, can apply for up to £5,000 to support these services.
Read More
Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “We recognise the huge contribution voluntary groups are already making to the lives of those who have fled Ukraine and endured unimaginable suffering, with people arriving in the county every week.
“We are proud of this fund which will help even more Ukrainian guests living in Nottinghamshire integrate into their community.
“A special thanks to all those who have opened up their doors to welcome Ukrainian guests into their homes. The response from communities has been incredible, with new hosts coming forward all the time.”