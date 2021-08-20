Plans submitted to convert former Warsop bank into new ice cream parlour

An application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council to convert the former Lloyd’s Bank, in Sherwood Street, which closed in 2018 due to lack of use.

A design and access statement, issued on behalf of the developers, states that the new development will be the latest branch in the Nottinghamshire-based BSweet brand, which already has stores in Nottingham and Southwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Lloyd's Bank building in Warsop

It states: “The prospective owner is wishing to obtain and operate a BSweet dessert bar café with a mesmerising menu of sundaes, cakes, pancakes, waffles, ice cream, cheesecakes, puddings, drinks and savouries.

“To the right hand side of the ground floor it is intended to manufacture dairy and sucrose free ice cream with over 20 flavours and a pancake mix, both suitable for diabetics and vegans, and distribute.

“The distribution is to be from the new rear door and back yard.

“The appearance of the building will be enhanced visually by the full external decoration and new fascia signage.”

A heritage impact statement issued as part of the application also states: “At present, BSweet is a relatively small business, originally operating in the centre of Nottingham.

“This year, it opened a new unit in Southwell and is wishing to carry out its manufacturing and distribution from Warsop - offering a take-away services to the local community of Warsop, along with the creation of seven full-time jobs.

“The site is within the town centre conservation area, and the proposed minor alterations will enhance the fabric of the closed former bank, improving the street scene by reducing the number of already closed units and offering a new family food take away service with an integrated manufacturing and distribution business, creating local jobs.

"In recent years Warsop has suffered high unemployment levels, especially from the closure of the local mines, so job creation opportunities should be encouraged.”

The application will be considered by planners at Mansfield District Council at a later date.