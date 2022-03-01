Shirebrook firm set to deliver Green Homes Grant works in Mansfield

The authority is expected to extend its contract with Westville to provide the measures, which includes external wall and loft insulations in various homes across Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town.

The Shirebrook-based firm employs 67 people living in and around the Mansfield district and supports five apprenticeships.

It comes as part of the £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme provided by the Government, with homeowners able to apply for up to £10,000 to insulate their homes.

The Civic Centre, Mansfield Council's headquarters.

Councils are then granted the funding to deliver the low-carbon measures.

A two-year contract with Westville was agreed in October 2020 to deliver the first phases of the scheme, with further phases then announced.

Phases 1B and 2 totalled more than £1 million in works, with 94 properties so far receiving external wall insulations to save about 427 tonnes of carbon and reduce heating bills.

Phase three of the scheme has now been announced, with £700,000 to be made available.

The council has submitted a proposal to deliver 44 external wall insulations in Mansfield Woodhouse and a further 27 loft insulations in Forest Town.

If the proposal is accepted, the authority is recommending Westville carries out the work.

Jill Finnesey, council head of finance, is due to take a delegated decision to extend the authority’s contract with Westville.

A report states: “The Green Homes Grant scheme directly contributes to reducing the amount of carbon being released from the residential properties within the district, supporting the council’s carbon reduction initiatives.

“The measures introduced by the Green Homes Grant will improve the energy efficiency of about 71 dwellings within the district, reducing the carbon load and helping achieve a carbon-neutral district by 2040.”

And the report states Westville has the potential to reduce overall costs through bulk purchasing of its goods, helping the authority to ‘secure better value for money’ and upgrade more homes within the budget.

Speaking after conducting previous work for the council, Westville said: “Our team received amazing feedback, with homeowners commenting on just how much naturally warmer their home was after insulating.

“They were also extremely pleased with how much Westville had transformed their properties with the many render finishes offered.

“This project was an overwhelming success.”