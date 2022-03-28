School expansion and roundabout improvements among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, March 21, 2022.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

8 Kensington Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension and detached double garage to front;

25 Briar Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

9 Leabrooks Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side and rear extension;

Existing paths and woodland north of Meden Trail and south-west of mill one, Pleasley Vale: Creatiopn of 300 metres of 3m-wide cycle path to connect Meden Trail to Pleasley Vale, including fencing and signage.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

112 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Salisbury Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and front extension. Conditional permission;

Radmanthwaite Cottage, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Replacement dwelling. Conditional permission;

73 Kings Stand, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with parapet roof and glazed lantern. Approved;

9-16 Farnsfield Court, Mansfield: External wall insulation with cream render finish, replace all windows and doors with triple glazing, alteration to adjoining gates/fences and footpaths to accommodate additional building width, adaptation of roof line and eaves and new rainwater goods. Conditional permission;

13-16 Shireoaks Court Mansfield: External wall insulation with cream render finish, replace all windows and doors with triple glazing, alteration to adjoining gates/fences and footpaths to accommodate additional building width, adaptation of roof line and eaves and new rainwater goods. Conditional permission;

30 Birding Street, Mansfield: Change of use from hairdressing salon to one-bedroom apartment. Prior approval not required;

11 Oakland Road, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension with pitched roof over existing flat roof. Conditional permission;

18 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

The Old Town Hall, Market Place, Mansfield: New loft access with hatch, integral concertina latter, update of structrual timber, repair and extension of roof space walkways and installation of appropriate timber guard rails. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Land At, Pendean Way, Sutton: Residential development of 14 dwellings;

Cooperative Retail Services, 2-6 Selston Road, Jacksdale: Two internally illuminated fascia signs, one internally illuminated totem sign;

47 Hardwick Lane, Sutton: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions;

22 Sudbury Drive, Huthwaite: Wooden garden fencing;

Mon Abri, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Works to seven lime trees;

105-107 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Tree works;

Farm Cottage, 180 Wild Hill, Teversal: Residential development of up to four dwellings and access;

78 Station Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

Adc Garages, Central Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of existing garages and erection of three two-bedroom dwellings;

8 Darley Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of existing garages and erection of three two-bedroom dwellings;

Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood: Clad community centre and add ramp and waiting area to the rear of the building;

WJ Handrahan and Son, Sherwood Saw Mills, Fulwood Road South, Sutton: Industrial unit;

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

King’s Mill Hospital treatment centre, Mansfield Road, Sutton: New gas cylinder store replacing existing temporary building within a courtyard;

12 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Formation of first floor above garage, conversion of garage to snug, provision of bay window and rear two-storey extension;

Crown And Woolpack Inn, Forest Street, Sutton: Conversion of former public house into eight flats;

The Bracken Hill School, Chartwell Road, Kirkby: Single-storey classroom extension with solar panels, two metres and 1.2m-high fencing, plus five additional parking spaces.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Spring Farm, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: Retain former farmhouse and convert agricultural barn into domestic dwelling. Withdrawn;

92 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Refused;

Ashfield Council back car park, Urban Road, Kirkby: Extension to existing unit and creation of new industrial unit. Conditional permission;

10 Stamper Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey front, side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Pestex Services, 9 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Public open space between Stoneyford Road and Mansfield Road, Sutton: Extend the use of fields for car boot from march until the end of september, annually. Conditional permission;

35 Grange Gardens, Moor Road, Papplewick: External and internal alterations to barn to extend dwelling including construction of new boundary wall. Conditional permission;

Shardaroba Caravan Park, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Reinstate field access as a camp site access. Refused;

Norwood, 11 Church Lane, Sutton: Tree works. Approved;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Conversion of shop into two apartments. Prior approval not required;

16 Chapel Street, Kirkby: Tree works. Approved.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Ancillary pop-up retail kiosk and reconfiguration of car parking spaces;

79 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two-storey side extension with room in the roof, single-storey rear and front extension and demolition of the existing detached garage;

Cauldwell House, Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale: Detached garage building.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Monks Barn, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Demolition of additions and extensions and renovation and extensions to the retained farmhouse including refenestrating the farmhouse where extensions are to the removed and the construction of a new two-storey and one-and-a-half-storey L-shape extension to the east and a further one-and-a-half-storey extension to the north.

30 Forest Lane, Papplewick: Two-storey front extension to form two feature gables with glazed entrance infill, single-storey rear extension to provide open-plan kitchen/dining facilities and hip-to-gable rear roof extension to accommodate a total of five bedrooms.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission;

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of a single detached garage. Conditional approval not required;

16 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to front. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Orchard, Newark Road, Wellow: Rear, single-storey extension;

11 Robin Hood Avenue, Edwinstowe: Remove conservatory replace with single-storey rear extension;

Mickledale Lane Junction, crossroads of A614 Old Rufford Road, Mickledale Lane And Inkersall Lane: Two roundabout junctions and a new link road connecting the new roundabout on the A614 Old Rufford Road to Mickledale Lane;

A614 A6097 Warren HIll Old Rufford Road Roundabout, Old Rufford Road, Farnsfield: Geometric improvements and alterations to the gyratory junction;

White Post Roundabout, Farnsfield: Highway improvements;

Plot 1, New Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of paddock to equestrian use, erection of stable block, provision of hard standing, formation of new access to highway and parking area;

Ollerton Roundabout, Ollerton: Reconfiguration and enlargement of the roundabout with associated landscaping works and improvements to pedestrian crossing facilities;

Hadleigh Park Playground, Parfitt Drive, Farnsfield: Refurbishment of existing playpark and extension to create an additional playarea;

1 Chappel Gardens, Bilsthorpe: Log cabin.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Old Coach House Maypole Green Wellow: Tree works. Approved;

1 The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Demolition of existing outbuilding/garage and replacement garage and storage building. Refused;

10 Greendale Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing garage and proposed two-storey side extension and one-and-a-half-storey rear extension with dormer, single storey rear extension and front porch. Approved.