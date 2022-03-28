Hermitage Lane Fire: Businesses remain closed following fire at Mansfield's Hermitage Mill

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at around 3am this morning (Monday, March 28).

Police remain at the scene working with colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mansfield Doggy Day Care Centre have been forced to close for the day as the road to the centre remains closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at around 3am

A spokesman said: “We have now been allowed access to our building and are pleased to announce that we haven’t suffered any damage to our daycare or hydrotherapy centre.

"There is still however a large presence of emergency services at the scene and parts of Hermitage Lane are still closed, which includes the access road to our building.

“Police are unable to say at this point how long it will be until the road is able to re-open and therefore we will remain closed for the rest of today, however we do anticipate to be back open tomorrow as usual.

“Customers who have had cancelled sessions today will be credited.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Cash & Carry Windows Ltd - Mansfield said: “We’re sorry to inform customers that Cash And Carry windows will be closed today due to a fire on Hermitage Lane directly opposite our building.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated when we receive any more information for the authorities.”

There is also restricted access to Mansfield Recycling Centre.

A statement from Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Due to a fire at Hermitage Mill in Mansfield, there are partial road closures on Hermitage Lane.

"Mansfield Recycling Centre remains open, however it can only be accessed from the Sutton end of Hermitage Lane.

"We will provide further updates when Hermitage Lane re-opens fully.”

Three men, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.