School and medical centre expansion among last Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, January 2, 2023:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of house and attached garage;

203 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension;

132A Mansfield Road, Warsop: Rear and side extensions to existing bungalow;

11 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension;

23 Leabrooks Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Newlawns, Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree;

204 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Front porch, two-storey side/rear extension and single-storey rear extension and garage to rear;

Rock Side Villa, 13 Shaw Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and double detached garage with playroom above;

5 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Garden room to front of property for beauty business.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

11 Middleton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Tree removal. Conditional permission;

199 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of detached garage into habitable space. Conditional permission;

6 Bottom Row, Pleasley Vale: Blocking up and replacement of openings to dwelling and outbuilding, replacement of outbuilding roof and insertion of new window. Conditional permission;

2 Normanton Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

131 Bramble Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, porch to the front and render to external front elevation. Conditional permission;

134 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to storage or distribution use. Conditional permission.

Green light for radio base station

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

201 Church Lane, Underwood: Dwelling;

51 Woodside, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

102 Station Road, Sutton: Two-storey extension to the side, single-storey extension to the rear, conversion of first-floor store room with dormer to front;

Street record, Brand Lane, Sutton: Dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

K Booth, The Old Map, Mapplewells Road, Sutton: Two bungalows, private access road, parking and associated infrastructure. Conditional permission;

4 Vicarage Court, Sutton: Demolition of two single-storey conservatorys replace with single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Street record, Lake View Drive, Annesley: Radio base station installation. Conditional permission;

St Michaels and All Angels’ Church, Church Lane, Underwood: Fell and replace cherry blossom tree. Approved.

School eyes expansion

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Tibshelf Community School, Doe Hill Lane, Tibshelf: Building to provide four-classroom block and landscaping;

48 Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Conversion of ground-floor extension to one-bedroom, self-contained flat.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Water reclamation works, Whaley Road, Whaley: Prune back conifers off the road. Approved;

31 Woodfield Road, South Normanton: Single-storey rear extension for sunroom. Conditional permission;

3 Waverley Street, Tibshelf: Extensive internal alterations to existing medical centre with new ground-floor extension, replacement of existing windows to suit the extension and installation of photovoltaic panels, and demolition of 5 Waverley Street to accommodate for amended new car parking layout. Conditional permission;

Hillcrest, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extensions with store under and roof terrace with balcony. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

29 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Upper-floor extension to front part of existing dwelling bungalow. Approved;

259 Main Road, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and proposed construction of rear, single-storey extension. Refused.

Garden bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Back Acre, Far Back Lane, Farnsfield: Extensions to front and rear elevations including new dormer, new bay window, replacement garage roof;

Hill Top Farm, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Removal and replacement of single-storey outbuilding and conversion with adjacent barn to form annexe;

Birch View, Station Road, Ollerton: Single-storey side and rear extension, erection of outbuilding, hipped to gable end conversion and change of external material finish;

Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Change of use of land to residential garden, retaining wall and new wooden shed;

46 Alexander Road, Farnsfield: Demolish garage, two-storey side extension and extension to existing dropped kerb.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

10 Elder Court, Clipstone: Single-storey side extension and front porch, part render to dwelling. Approved;

Sandon, New Lane, Blidworth: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

