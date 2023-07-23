Restaurant/takeaway bid for Mansfield among latest planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, July 17, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

21 Fallow Way, Mansfield: Change of use from open space to residential garden and erect fence at side and front boundary;

28 Recreation Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

40 Shilling Road, Mansfield: Change of use for half of the double garage to beauty salon;

31 Fairfield Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

28A Leeming Street, Mansfield: Change of use of ground-floor retail to restaurant and takeaway.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Land opposite 2 Barn Owl Close, Church Warsop: Works to tree and hedges/bushes. Approved;

7 Pennine Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to trees. Approved;

13 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Replace timber windows with uPVC. Refused;

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Renovation of 1.7-metre stone wall. Conditional permission;

116 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Change of use of vacant storage room to rear of existing takeaway to separate dark kitchen business for deliveries only, including new extraction flue. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

1 Osbourne Street, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

115 Church Lane, Selston: Dwelling and detached garage

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Eight dwellings;

150 Eastfield Side, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension;

1 Church Lane, Selston: Rear sunroom;

Ashfield Mobile Homes, Ashfield Street, Sutton: Hardstanding for mobile home.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

102 Station Road, Sutton: Ground-floor extension to kitchen with bedroom velux roof light and flat roof dormer with juliet balcony over in roof space, new gable to front elevation and porch. Conditional permission;

16A Rowan Drive, Kirkby: Two illuminated fascia signs, window vinyls, aluminium composite panels and poster cases. Conditional permission;

18 Bonser Crescent, Huthwaite: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

13 Urban Road, Kirkby: Change of use of first floor from offices to house in multiple occupation to include installation of an external staircase. Conditional permission;

6 Calladine Grove, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

11 The Hawthorns, Kirkby: Detached garage. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

16 Town Street, Pinxton: Rear extension;

Land adjacent 40 Garden Crescent, South Normanton: Three-bedroom detached bungalow;

15 Langwith Road, Shirebrook: Dropped kerb;

Land at Former 45 High Street, Tibshelf: Terrace of three three-bedroom houses and two detached four-bedroom houses with associated off-street parking and amenity space.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Removal of lime tree: No objection;

34 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Two-storey rear extension. two dormers to rear of existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Masonry repairs to Coal Yard Gate. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

18 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling on site and erection of two-storey house;

18 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new dwelling;

2 Waltham Road, Ravenshead: Demolition of rear conservatory and erection of side and front extensions;

180 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear and single storey side extensions including smooth render finish;

36 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Ground-floor extension to the side and rear elevations.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

12 Main Street, Papplewick: Prune ash, sycamore and copper beech trees: Approved;

31 Sheepwalk Lane Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

Knights Cross Cottage Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

Loxley Lodge, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Change of use from residential and storage/office use to a mixed use comprising residential and day spa, including beauticians, single-storey extension to existing garage. Conditional permission;

Moor Pond Wood Papplewick Lane Linby: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

60 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of single-storey dwelling, erection of four, two-storey, five-bedroom dwellings: Refused;

10 Summercourt Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey and first-floor front/side extensions. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

48 Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolition of single-storey rear extension and erection of single-storey rear extension.

The Homestead, Cotton Mill Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey extension to the east side of the property, single-storey extension to the rear of the property and demolition of old prefabricated garage;

The Coach House, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Demolition of existing detached garage and outbuildings, erection of single-storey dwelling, new boundary wall and carport for The Coach House;

The Post Office, 1 Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: Removal of a solid ground-floor damaged by flood waters and replace with a suspended timber floor, works to two ground-floor rooms to remove gypsum back to brick by hand and plastered using traditional lime.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

15 Tudor Crescent, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension: Prior approval not required;

61 Forest Road, Clipstone: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio: Approved;

Severn Trent Water, Boughton Pumping Station, Brake Lane, Boughton: Core drill six holes at low level to the south elevation, cast concrete pad around cable ground penetrations, fit timber surround to existing around core drilled holes and concrete pad: Approved;

Norwood Hill Farm, New Lane, Blidworth: Demolition of single-storey side extension and new two-storey side extension: Refused;

Garages, Hardwick Avenue, Rainworth: Two garages: Approved;