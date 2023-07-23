Highlights for the reception children at Forest Glade Primary School have included minibeast hunts and a visit from an owl.

Nicola Jackson, early years leader at the Mansfield Road school, said: “Their learning has consisted of looking at the beauty of seasons, plants and animals with art as a curriculum driver.

“They have looked at artwork by David Hockney, been on local walks to look at the beauty of nature, been on minibeast hunts and even had a real-life owl come into school.

Reception children at Forest Glade Primary School on their litter-pick. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)

“They have also looked at the impact litter can have on the environment and had a visit from our own eco-club in school, who explained the effects litter can have.

“From all this learning, the children became passionate about making a difference to nature; they made and put up in the local environment persuasive posters telling people the effects litter can have on plants, animals and the environment.”

She said the children completed their own litter pick within the grounds of the school and were also inspired to organise their own community litter pick at Sutton Lawn.

Reception children of Forest Glade Primary School organised a community litter-pick at Sutton Lawn. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)

