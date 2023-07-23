News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Youngsters at Sutton school asked 'is nature beautiful?'

Young children at a Sutton school have been out and about to answer the question ‘is nature beautiful?’
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

Highlights for the reception children at Forest Glade Primary School have included minibeast hunts and a visit from an owl.

Nicola Jackson, early years leader at the Mansfield Road school, said: “Their learning has consisted of looking at the beauty of seasons, plants and animals with art as a curriculum driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have looked at artwork by David Hockney, been on local walks to look at the beauty of nature, been on minibeast hunts and even had a real-life owl come into school.

Reception children at Forest Glade Primary School on their litter-pick. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)Reception children at Forest Glade Primary School on their litter-pick. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)
Reception children at Forest Glade Primary School on their litter-pick. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)
Most Popular

“They have also looked at the impact litter can have on the environment and had a visit from our own eco-club in school, who explained the effects litter can have.

“From all this learning, the children became passionate about making a difference to nature; they made and put up in the local environment persuasive posters telling people the effects litter can have on plants, animals and the environment.”

Read More
Police urge residents to say no to cold callers after spate of incidents includi...

She said the children completed their own litter pick within the grounds of the school and were also inspired to organise their own community litter pick at Sutton Lawn.

Reception children of Forest Glade Primary School organised a community litter-pick at Sutton Lawn. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)Reception children of Forest Glade Primary School organised a community litter-pick at Sutton Lawn. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)
Reception children of Forest Glade Primary School organised a community litter-pick at Sutton Lawn. (Photo by: NIcola Jackson/Forest Glade Primary School)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Jackson said: “The children have shown hard work and passion for making a difference to their local environment.”

Related topics:YoungstersSuttonDavid Hockney