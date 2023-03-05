The three-pitch site was narrowly approved, as Coun Tom Munro, Bolsover Council planning committee chairman, had the final say over the application when members’ votes for and against it tied.

Speaking after the meeting, residents said they felt let down by the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just complete desecration of the land." said one, adding that the site, off Featherbed Lane, Shuttlewood, Bolsover, was in full view of the nearby Oxcroft settlement, which is in the process of becoming a designated conservation area. “We have not been consulted about any of the planning.”

Numerous residents objected to the application for land in Shuttlewood countryside.

Another added: “We never stood a chance. Everything’s been done behind our backs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 19 objections were received by the council from people who raised issues with the development of country land and significant degradation of the lane, which is privately maintained by 20 different property owners whose land abuts it.

Planning officer Sarah Kay said Local Plan policy which relates to homing Travellers, overrode the policy that controlled countryside development, and any subsequent damage to the lane was a “civil matter” and not a planning consideration.

Numerous residents objected to the application for land in Shuttlewood countryside.

Roger Yarwood, agent on behalf of the applicant, said: “It’s always difficult finding sites for Travellers, every district struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think very few districts meet their assessed need and all districts have to look beyond the settlements in order to satisfy that need.

“Countryside locations are an inevitable consequence I’m afraid, simply because local objections are always overwhelming.”

He said there was a shortfall in Bolsover cistrict in Travellers’ sites, which he suspected would only become more “problematic”.

Each of the three pitches will be allowed to contain one mobile home, one touring caravan and two car parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad