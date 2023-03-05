An officer was conducting a routine stop on Clipstone Road, when he saw a man run towards a nearby property on March 1, at about 3am.

More than 200 cannabis plants were then found inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drugs have been seized and an array of electrical and growing equipment has been destroyed.

The van was stopped on Clipstone Road, Mansfield.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lloyd James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We certainly got more than we bargained for on this occasion and I am pleased we have been able to take such a large quantity of illegal drugs off the streets.

“Cannabis cultivation on this scale is not only a very serious criminal offence, it is also extremely dangerous for people in neighbouring properties.

“As very often the case, the electrical system in this property had been interfered with posed a significant fire risk.

“These kind of drug factories can also can also become magnets for other serious criminality and violence, so if you think there may be one on your street please let us know about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad