Repairs bringing dozens of empty council houses back into use as Mansfield faces 7,000-strong waiting list

The authority is set to approve the funds as it looks to increase rental income, reduce the number of outstanding repairs and help more people into its homes.

It says 40 properties require “major works” before they can be re-let, although there are also more than 2,500 outstanding responsive repairs across its wider council housing stock.

But documents reveal the current backlog means the council’s own departments do not have the capacity to complete the works alone and an external contractor will be needed.

The contract will include electrical works and out-of-hours repairs and is expected to be awarded to PK Group.

The £400,000 contract would be funded through the housing revenue account and capital budgets.

Craig Tinsley, council repairs and asset manager, said: “There are about 40 void properties at present, many of which require major works before they can be returned for re-letting.

“In addition, there are more than 2,500 responsive repairs logged and awaiting completion. Due to current workloads and backlog, there is currently not enough capacity to complete all of the work required in-house.

“There is an urgency to reduce the number of void properties currently held due to the loss of rental income and costs associated with the payment of council tax on these properties.

“There is also a need to reduce the number of repairs and maintenance works awaiting completion to a manageable level to ensure the council maintains a decent and safe standard of homes.

“This contract will ensure the council has sufficient resources to undertake repairs and maintenance works to void properties as required, as well as work through the existing backlog of repairs.

“The services of the contractor are called upon if there are insufficient resources to undertake the required works to void and tenanted properties, and urgent out-of-hours repairs when required.”

It comes as the authority looks to cut down a large waiting list for properties it owns across the district.

Its website says there are about 6,500 council homes across the wider district.