These are some of the best Chinese and Cantonese takeaways in the area

13 of the best Chinese takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular Chinese and Cantonese takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago

With the cold winter nights drawing in, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Chinese takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Princess Garden Chinese Takeaway

Princess Garden Chinese Takeaway, 61-63 Littleworth, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 80 reviews

2. Wing Hing

Wing Hing, 43 Padley Hill, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 43 reviews

3. Lees Garden

Lees Garden, 49 Mansfield Road, Blidworth, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 99 reviews

4. Hung Hao

Hung Hao, 131 Mansfield Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 39 reviews

