'Future really is bright for Ashfield' as council unveil exciting plans to improve district

Outlining its medium-term financial strategy, which is recommended for approval when Ashfield Council meets on March 3, alongside a rise in council tax, the authority says it ‘continues to operate in an extremely challenging and uncertain financial environment’.

This follows a period of austerity and budget cuts, alongside increased costs.

The strategy sets out the council’s proposed key spending up to 2025.

As part of the £62.6 million from the Towns Fund a number of schemes are planned, while the council’s leisure transformation project will also continue this year, with the opening of the new Kirkby Leisure Centre in the summer.

It follows improvements to Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre and its ice rink, alongside a new pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Coun Matthew Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “These are just some of the key projects we are delivering as part of the Towns and Future High Streets funding.

“We received the news we were successful in our funding bid last June, and we already have a number of projects well under way with many more to start this year.

“Over the next few years the funding will allow us to make real, positive impacts on Kirkby and Sutton town centres, and we are working with the Discover Ashfield Board and other partners to identify and develop plans for Hucknall and the Rural areas.

“The future really is bright for Ashfield.”

1. 'Bright future' Coun Matthew Relf at Kirkby Railway Station. Photo: Ashfield Council Photo Sales

2. King’s Mill leisure development A new flagship leisure building and outdoor adventure area. The building will accommodate opportunities for a night-time economy, events and meeting space alongside water sports and recreational activities. Photo: Nottinghamshire Council Photo Sales

3. Portland Square, Sutton The refurbishment of Portland Square aims to create a public realm, bringing vitality and vibrancy to the town centre. Photo: Sophie Wills Photo Sales

4. Sherwood Observatory The development of a unique landmark attraction through the creation of a planetarium and education centre, utilising the half-submerged, brick built Victorian underground reservoir. Photo: Ashfield Council Photo Sales