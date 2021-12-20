Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, December 13, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

24 Wilson Street, Mansfield: Single-storey and two-storey rear extensions;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

5 Cranmer Grove, Mansfield: Change of roof construction over existing conservatory and first-floor extension over existing single-storey to the rear;

Rose Cottage, 41 Rock Hill, Mansfield: Two-storey side/rear extension and replacement bay windows to existing dining and lounge rooms;

24 The Mount, Forest Town: Single-storey side/rear extension;

10 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use from charity shop to tanning salon/solarium;

Lakeside Point retail park, Mansfield Road, Sutton.

4 Harlow Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

55-57 Portland Street, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

124 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with veranda-covered area.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

WaterLily, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

7 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

28 Sanderling Way, Forest Town: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

112 Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of three-storey terrace house to provide apartment on ground floor and apartment at first and second floor. Conditional permission;

10 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Summerhouse. Conditional permission;

48 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: First-floor side extension with front porch, alteration to elevation and rear extension. Conditional permission;

6 Dale Road, Warsop: Bay window to front elevation. Conditional permission;

77 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 15 Bentinck Street, Mansfield: Detached house. Conditional permission;

3 Meden Bank, Pleasley: Replacement front porch. Conditional permission;

81 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with new vehicular access, boundary wall/railings and gates. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 70-74 Barringer Road, Mansfield: Two-storey detached dwelling and detached garage. Refused;

Waterlily Restaurant, 128 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Canopy to provide covered outdoor seating on the existing paved patio at the front of the restaurant. Conditional permission.

Apartments plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

23 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

4 Paling Crescent, Sutton: Two-storey side extension;

14 Low Street, Sutton: Redevelopment to include mixed-use office space on the ground floor with two apartments on the first floor;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of shop to three apartments;

80 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Timber construction shed room at the rear of the shop for a cold room;

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Agricultural building;

2 Stewart Way, Annesley: Fibre communications cabinet

Lakeside Point Retail Park, Lakeside View, Sutton: Change of use from restaurant to three mixed use units;

Severn Trent land at Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Change of use from grass land to allow for the construction of stock yard for outside storage warehouse building and associated parking;

2 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

248 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Change of use from existing dwellinghouse to seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation. Refused;

Land off Felley Mill Lane North, Underwood: Chimney flue. Conditional permission;

Unit 10, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Construction of industrial unit with ancillary office accommodation and associated service yard and infrastructure. Conditional permission;

Woodlands Little Oak Plantation, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Crown lift trees along boundary, remove holly shrub and two oak trees. Conditional permission;

Enniscourt, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and outbuildings, construction of dwelling and garage. Conditional permission;

27 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

19 Alfreton Road, Selston: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Orchard View, 18A Dixie Street, Jacksdale: Dwelling and garage. Conditional permission;

74 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

173 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Fackley Farm, Fackley Road, Sutton: Demolition of agricultural buildings and erection of stables with yard together with the creation of a new access. Conditional permission;

27 Warren Road, Kirkby: Front porch. Conditional permission;

Wilmar, Church Street, Sutton: Trim back cedrus atlantica branches. Conditional permission;

1 Skegby Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

Street Record, Hardwick Street, Sutton: Electronic communications apparatus. Prior approval not required.

Beer garden bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Flat 1, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Retention of change of use from dwelling to offices for use by National Trust staff;

44 Woodfield Road, South Normanton: Double-storey side extension;

Holly Tree Cottage, Scarcliffe Lane, Upper Langwith: First-floor extension over garage forming room in a roof;

Biggin Farm, Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Refurbishment and extensions to an existing dwelling;

49 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Single-storey front extension, creation of additional storey and balconies to rear;

Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Change of use from guest house to residential dwelling;

47 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Change of use from a residential garden to beer garden and erection of a smoking shed/covered area.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

99 Coronation Drive, South Normanton: Garage Build. Conditional permission.

Games room hope

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

7 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Timber garden room;

Red Lion Inn public house, Main Street, Walesby: Reconstruction of derelict former outbuilding to form games room and external alterations to car park area to form new entrance, outdoor seating and children's play area;

Charnwood House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Reduce errant limb of sweet chestnut and shape after cutting;

14 Byron Street, Blidworth: Timber-framed lean-to.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Ash Close, Honeyknab Lane, Oxton: Fell dead cherry tree. Approved;

44 Kings Meadow, Rainworth: Change of use to the land south of the rear garden area to be included as domestic garden and erection of timber garden building/annexe. Approved;

15 Alexander Road, Farnsfield: Driveway. Approved;

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

16 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to front.