Officers took to the roads of Ashfield last weekend, December 12, in an effort to crack down on anyone suspected of driving while under the influence of drink and drugs and breaking the law.

As part of the evening mobile patrols, 47 breath tests were carried out – which resulted in two people being arrested for driving with excess alcohol.

The force is carrying out operations throughout December in an effort to crack down on drivers who are breaking the law and putting their own and other people's lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after having a drink or taking drugs.

Operations will be continuing over the Christmas and New Year period

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sadly we attend jobs all too often where someone has lost their life due to a drink or drug driver taking to the roads.

“There will always be some people who choose to take that risk of driving while under the influence and by doing so they are not only placing their own lives at risk but also innocent members of the public too.

“That one decision can have a devastating impact on families and the consequences can last a lifetime.

“We can all play a part in reducing the number of people who are risking their lives and the lives of others on our roads and we would like to urge people over the festive period to take a second and think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“Operations like these will be continuing over the Christmas and New Year period.”

One driver who was arrested blew a reading of 39 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35mcg.

Officers also seized one vehicle for having no insurance, carried out a stop-and-search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and also issued one driver with a cannabis warning notice.

All of the drivers who were stopped during Sunday’s operation were also given words of advice.

If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen ring us on 101 and report them or you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

