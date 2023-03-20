The council’s executive agreed to let the contract to Bluelines Roofing who will undertake roofing replacement and repair works on the council’s existing housing stock across the district, starting in April 2023.

The council manages more than 5,000 properties and the contract will run for four years, seeing roofs replaced, along with soffits and facia where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 200 council properties have already been completed under the current roofing contract and Coun Sandra Peake, council cabinet member for housing, stated the additional investment reiterates the Council’s commitment to its tenants.

A Bolsover Council bungalow with a new roof

Coun Peake said: “This really is a key area of work for us. Some of our properties are more than 60 years old, so it is vitally important we keep on top of big repairs, like replacing roofs, before they start and cause serious problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a landlord, we pride ourselves on making sure we have good quality, well maintained and sustainable, housing. So investments like this give our tenants the comfort and knowledge that we will continue to look after and maintain your property to a good standard.

"Not only are we making people’s homes more comfortable for them, but we are helping to improve their efficiency, which is especially important in the current climate where household bills are continuing to rise.”