£400k in funding set to drive up standards of supported housing in Mansfield

The funding from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is from its Supported Housing Improvement Programme.

In Mansfield, it will allow the council to introduce a supported housing accreditation scheme for providers, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable tenants, and enable it to employ three workers to enforce standards in supported housing for tenants who require extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will run from January 1, 2023, until March 31, 2025.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for housing

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for community safety, housing and wellbeing, said: “The legislation already exists to ensure all rented housing meets certain standards, that landlords carry out essential repairs and that houses in multiple occupation adhere to the terms of their licences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we have been short of is the manpower to enforce these standards. This funding will help address that.

“It will also help to ensure the taxpayer gets good value for money when it comes to the amount of rent landlords can charge for supported housing, which is then paid for through housing benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been wide concerns that some unscrupulous landlords, with often very vulnerable tenants on housing benefit, are getting away with charging too much, knowing their rent is paid for out of the public purse.

“This funding will help to ensure that what they are charging in rent is fair and commensurate with the quality of the accommodation and any extra services they are offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three full-time workers will be part of the council's Healthy Homes Hub project, focusing on supporting people with complex needs and improving poor property conditions.

They will inspect properties, ensuring compliance with legislative standards in regards to repairs, hazards and licensing requirements. They will also draw up required standards for offering supported housing which will focus on safeguarding residents, with detailed support plans and a pre-eviction protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad