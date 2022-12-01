Scout leaders in Mansfield honoured with highest royal award for volunteering

Mansfield Scouts’ District Commissioner and a selection of Scout leaders from the Mansfield area were recognised for all of their hard work and commitment at a ceremony in Nottingham.

Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, presented certificates and pin badges for all leaders in the county as they received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Steven Tupper, Nottinghamshire Scouts county commissioner, said: “This is a tremendous achievement of which we can all be immensely proud.

Scout leaders from across Nottinghamshire were recognised for their dedication and hard work at County Hall.

“It is ranked as an MBE and is the highest award in the UK that can be made, by the Queen, to a voluntary organisation.

“There is an incredibly high standard to meet and it follows a long nomination and assessment process both locally and nationally.”

The award recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

Mr Tupper said: “This is a great time for us all and gives a huge thank you to everyone across the county who gives young people remarkable opportunities, and has done so despite a global pandemic.”

Steven Waite, leader at 1st Forest Town Scout Group, was among those present to receive a badge of honour at the ceremony.

He said: “We are always looking for new volunteers to join the adventure and enable Scouting to expand across the area to allow more young people to take part.”