£25k loan will return £300k into Blackwell district
The loan will allow Platform Thirty1 to manage a funding award of £249,999 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for its Home Truths project, an extension of the Greater Creative programme it is already carrying out in Blackwell.
The council’s executive agreed the loan through the authority’s economic loan fund, which provides small and medium sized businesses the option of taking out a loan to help businesses and local areas flourish.
Coun John Ritchie, council cabinet member for growth, said: “What Platform Thirty 1 has been doing in Blackwell has been excellent. We had no hesitation in supporting this work through our economic loan fund. We are keen to support our local businesses and communities as much as we can and this project enables us to do just that.”
The Home Truths project will include activities to unlock, capture, curate and celebrate local heritage in a way that will bring generations together, develop community leaders and enhance the environment. It aims to provide an ex-industrial working-class community with heritage resources and opportunities to develop their skills and voices as they work with professionals to co-create projects meaningful to them.
Coun Ritchie said: “The Home Truths project aligns perfectly with our ambitions to inspire local communities to improve their own lives, that of their communities and the places they live. It’s important we remember our past and we believe providing this loan to enable the project to go-ahead will help cement the area’s heritage that will be remembered by generations to come.”