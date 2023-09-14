Watch more videos on Shots!

The loan will allow Platform Thirty1 to manage a funding award of £249,999 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for its Home Truths project, an extension of the Greater Creative programme it is already carrying out in Blackwell.

The council’s executive agreed the loan through the authority’s economic loan fund, which provides small and medium sized businesses the option of taking out a loan to help businesses and local areas flourish.

Coun John Ritchie, council cabinet member for growth, said: “What Platform Thirty 1 has been doing in Blackwell has been excellent. We had no hesitation in supporting this work through our economic loan fund. We are keen to support our local businesses and communities as much as we can and this project enables us to do just that.”

The Home Truths project will include activities to unlock, capture, curate and celebrate local heritage in a way that will bring generations together, develop community leaders and enhance the environment. It aims to provide an ex-industrial working-class community with heritage resources and opportunities to develop their skills and voices as they work with professionals to co-create projects meaningful to them.