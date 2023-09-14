From cheap eats to special occasions, there is so much choice when it comes to dining out in Nottingham.
So help you out, we’ve pulled together an expert’s guide to the best restaurants in Nottingham.
Restaurant guru Tony Naylor, writing for BBC Good Food, has compiled a list of the best places to eat in the city, with a recommendation for every occasion.
Here are the 17 best restaurants in Nottingham according to BBC Good Food – and what they had to say.
1. Alchemilla - special occasions
Alchemilla on Derby Road, Nottingham, has one Michelin Star and the BBC said: "Even the building is special. A 19th-century garage for horse-drawn carriages, all vaulted ceilings and exposed brick, it’s an unusual and chic cocoon, now augmented with living moss walls and a large open kitchen. Alchemilla is one to watch. Menus from £95." Photo: Google
2. The Cod’s Scallops - cheap eats, child-friendly, casual dining
The Cod’s Scallops on Mansfield Road, Sherwood. The BBC said: "Cooked to order in beef dripping, meaty, MSC-certified cod arrives in a peerlessly crisp, unusually tasty batter and with stellar chips scattered (winningly!) in scraps. There’s also a branch in Wollaton. Fish from £8." Photo: Google
3. Restaurant Sat Bains - special occasions
Restaurant Sat Bains on Lenton Lane, Nottingham, has two Michelin Stars. The BBC said: "The location is unpromising (beneath a flyover a good few minutes outside the city centre), but RSB is a truly world-class restaurant with rooms. The two-Michelin-star food, underpinned by a complex kitchen garden operation, has a distinctly natural style. Menus from £145." Photo: Google
4. Kayal - cheap eats, casual dining
Kayal on Broad Street, Nottingham. The BBC said: "Kayal is a great place to explore this sensitively spiced world of lacy dosas and fresh coconut chutneys, fragrant Keralan fish curries, and vegetable dishes of remarkable depth and nuance. Priced from £3.95, the express lunch thalis are an absolute steal. Mains from £7." Photo: Google