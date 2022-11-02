Proposals for more than 180 homes to be built on western edge of Mansfield

Piper Homes is seeking the go-ahead to build 183 properties on land west of Brick Kiln Lane and south of Abbott Road.

The application site consists of several interconnecting parcels of agricultural land which include a number of hedgerows and a small number of individual trees.

The proposals include a mix of two to four-bedroom houses, one-bedroom flats and a number of one and two-bedroom bungalows.

A view of the development site from Abbott Road.

Materials proposed for the site include two colours of red brick, render and grey roof tiles.

It is intended that 10 per cent of the project be allocated as affordable.

A statement submitted to Mansfield Council on behalf of the applicant said: “The site has a range of house types, sizes and tenures which will provide a mixed and sustainable community.

“The majority of the existing trees and hedges on the site have been retained and will be enhanced by additional planting drawing the site into the landscape character of the National Forest.

“The existing Public Right of Way through the site will be enhanced and run along the green corridor that is proposed through the centre of the site.

“Through careful consideration of the design an attractive, memorable, well functioning and safe place has been created for both new and existing residents to the area.”

Councillor Stuart Richardson said residents in his Penniment ward were concerned about the additional infrastructure and traffic pressures of Abbott Road, which already has about 17,000 vehicle movements a day with “accidents up there every year”.

He said there are a significant number of new housing developments on the route between Mansfield and Ashfield.

In October last year, 150 new homes were given the green light on Skegby Lane.

And last week an initial stage screening opinion application has been submitted for up to 230 homes to be built off Beck Lane, Skegby.