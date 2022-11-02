News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield area

These are the latest cases heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, between October 1 and October 17.

By Tim Cunningham
Daniel Northridge, aged 30, of St Johns Place, Mansfield: Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order. He was jailed for seven days.

Rhys Gray, 21, of Python Hill Road, Rainworth: Admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Zac Henson, 26, of Canary Grove, Ollerton: Admitted failing to comply with a community order, imposed for assault, by missing unpaid work appointments. He was fined £400.

Leigh Tugby, 29, of Fackley Road, Sutton: Convicted of two counts of assault, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving without insurance. He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Tyler Wooley, 30, of Robin Close, Sutton: Admitted driving a car with a windscreen so tinted it presented a risk of injury to others and without showing a registration mark. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge and given three penalty points on his driving licence.

Jail for Sutton man who stabbed victim until the blade of his knife broke

Georgian Mirciu, 31, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £143 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.