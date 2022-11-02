Daniel Northridge, aged 30, of St Johns Place, Mansfield: Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order. He was jailed for seven days.

Rhys Gray, 21, of Python Hill Road, Rainworth: Admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Zac Henson, 26, of Canary Grove, Ollerton: Admitted failing to comply with a community order, imposed for assault, by missing unpaid work appointments. He was fined £400.

Leigh Tugby, 29, of Fackley Road, Sutton: Convicted of two counts of assault, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving without insurance. He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Tyler Wooley, 30, of Robin Close, Sutton: Admitted driving a car with a windscreen so tinted it presented a risk of injury to others and without showing a registration mark. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge and given three penalty points on his driving licence.