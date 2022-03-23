The old Europcar rental building, at the junction of Stanley Road and the A60 Nottingham Road, in Mansfield, has been empty for several years and has not been open since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Works have been under way on the site in recent weeks to give the land a facelift.

And now Mansfield-based High Oakham Service Centre has confirmed it plans to turn the disused building into a car service and MoT centre – the land at the front has reportedly recently opened as a car wash.

The former Europcar rental site, at the junction of Stanley Road and Nottingham Road.

The proposals, submitted to Mansfield Council this month, state the building would be used for car servicing, maintenance, repairs and MoTs by trained professionals.

Documents confirm three staff members would park outside 192 Nottingham Road, next to designated MoT bays, as agreed with the site’s landlord, while one staff member’s moped would be parked inside the workshop.

Deliveries

The company adds it expects regular deliveries of parcels or parts to the site ‘on a daily basis, two to three times a day’.

But it says any deliveries to the site would be made in the workshop, with the company not expecting delivery vehicles to park for ‘long periods of time’.

The documents add: “Customers will have set time slots and will be no more than 15 minutes parked on the street in parking bays.

“Their vehicle will be moved to the internal working bay for the service, repair or MoT to be carried out.

“There will be no noise from the workshop as all equipment and machinery has been made air-less and runs on electricity.

“Opening hours are stated as Mondays-Saturdays, 7.30am-7.30pm, and Sundays, 10am-4pm.

“We have had to specify to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency a 12-hour window to carry out any annual safety inspection MoTs. Therefore we propose to operate between these hours in peak times of the year, usually the end February to the end of August.”

If approved by the council, the new business would be based on the A60, one of the busiest routes into Mansfield town centre and close to Mansfield Leisure Park.

A decision on the application is expected by the end of May.