Plans unveiled for 10 bungalows in Riddings

Virendra Kotak’s project, would see 10 two-bedroom, detached bungalows built off Nottingham Lane, near the junction with Spring Road.

If approved, access to the site would run past the existing rear driveways for a number of homes, stemming off a narrow single-track lane which runs between Riddings and Ironville.

The homes themselves would back onto a number of properties off Bullock Lane.

Ten bungalows are planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Valley Council is expected to rule on the plans in the next few months.

A report from RP Design, on behalf of the applicant, says: “The brief is to create a high quality and sustainable living environment which integrates well with the best local vernacular for the provision of new, energy efficient residential development to meet local housing needs.

“We are all too aware of the shortage of housing accommodation.

“The proposed scheme will create much-needed accommodation within the local area, provide affordable housing and completely enable the refurbishment of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot see why there should be any justified reason not to support the application.”

The report says the proposed site has been vacant for some time and could benefit from being developed and that the scheme represents an opportunity to develop homes ‘targeted for the elderly’.

It details that the proposed homes are aimed at ‘retired couples looking for immediate accommodation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad