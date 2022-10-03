Controversial Somercotes industrial units set for green light

Clowes Developments UK’s scheme would see six warehouse units totalling 19,652 sq metres of floor space built off Birchwood Way – if approved, the site would be known as the Birchwood Business Park.

During the planning and consultation process the scheme was reduced in size from seven warehouses to six and from 26,000 sq metres in floor space to 19,652 sq metres, and the maximum height of the buildings dropped from 18m to 15.4m.

The project is set for the green light at an Amber Valley Council meeting on Monday, October 10, with planning officers recommending approval, despite a total of 35 objection letters from residents, along with opposition from Coun John McCabe, Labour member for Somercotes.

The proposed industrial warehouses off Birchwood Way and Birchwood Lane in Somercotes.

He wrote: “The site should remain a buffer zone between housing on Birchwood Lane and the industrial estate.

“The environmental impact on the nature reserve Pennytown Ponds could be catastrophic. The site is a wildlife haven – bats have been seen in the area. The site is a wildlife corridor from Pennytown Ponds. There is also an historical fort on the site.

“The matter requires the specific attention of the planning board because of a large number of objections from residents.”

Residents’ comments include ‘Somercotes will no longer be the rural town residents appreciate and care about’, ‘increase in traffic on Birchwood Lane would be unsustainable for the road – it was not designed for heavy traffic’ and ‘units will dominate the skyline’.

Comments also include criticism of the design of the large units, dubbing them ‘disproportionate’, ‘visually intrusive’ and ‘poorly conceived’.

The council says it does not have a policy for the correct separation distance between residential and commercial buildings, although planning officers say the closest unit is 55 metres away from homes in Birchwood Lane.

Recommending approval, they write: “While it is acknowledged the outlook for these dwellings will change significantly, given the extensive separation distances involved and the orientation of these units relative to the elevation of the existing dwellings, it is not considered refusal could be sustained on these grounds.

“The benefits of the scheme are significant and include the sustainable delivery of high-quality, modern employment development on an allocated site, investment creation, new open space and ecological benefits, which should be given significant weight.

“While there is harm to the environment, it is considered that overall, assessing the benefits and disbenefits of the scheme, the proposal results in a sustainable form of development.

“The proposed development has had due regard for the neighbouring Pennytown Ponds Nature Reserve and includes new woodland planting, as well as willow scrub, wildflower meadows, wildlife ponds and associated marginal planting to increase connectivity of this nationally designated site to the development site.