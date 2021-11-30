Man dies in hospital following fatal collision in Sutton area

A man has died in hospital following a collision with a car in Skegby.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 6:59 pm

The collision occurred on Healdswood Street, Skegby, Sutton, at around 7am on November 17.

Members of the public provided first aid to the man prior to the arrival of Emergency services.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead on Sunday (28 November 2021). His family has been informed.

Collision Investigator Louise Melbourne, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A man has now very sadly died following this collision.“His family has been informed and specially trained officers will be working with them to offer support at this extremely difficult time.

“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident at the time.

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or CCTV is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 101 of November 17, 2021.

