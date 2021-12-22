Plans to close and convert Mansfield social club described as ‘proper community hub’ thrown out

Developers had lodged plans to convert The Bull Farm, on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill, into an house in multiple occupation and also create an on-site takeaway, two shops and apartments.

The club remains open, but the site owners wanted to call last orders and reuse the site for residential and business purposes.

Planning documents stated the club would be converted into the nine-bedroom HMO, with a two-storey building also erected on the site to accommodate two retail units, the takeaway and three apartments.

The Bull Farm, Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill.

However, nearby residents objected to the plans and Mansfield Council’s own planning department described the venue as of a ‘longstanding community use’.

A petition opposing the development attracted more than 300 signatures, with concerns raised over the loss of a ‘treasured’ facility.

Objectors also questioned whether there was a need for a new takeaway and feared the impact losing the pub could have on the people who use it.

And the plans have now been rejected by the council’s planning committee.

Strength of feeling

Coun Teresa Hanstock, member for Sherwood ward, where the club is based, told the meeting: “It’s a relatively small community, so to have that many signatures goes to show the strength of feeling about closing the club.

“It’s a well-used asset there for everyone, from the worker who gets dropped off on his way home for a pint, to the elderly or lonely who just want a drink and some company.

“It’s vital this club stays open, as can be attested to by the signatures as the community wants it to stay open.”

Her views were echoed by committee members, who agreed the club should be protected for the community.

Coun Brian Lohan, member for Portland, said: “Bull Farm Social Club has always been a proper community hub, a place people could walk to safely.

“I’m fed up with communities being destroyed and this is why we need to put a stop to it and keep this hub alive.

“I know it’s suffering because of Covid, but when it’s open it’s badly needed.

“Once we get through Covid we’re going to need a community hub like this for people to get back to normal.”