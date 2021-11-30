Ashfield District Council has received an outline planning application for the development on arable land at Rushley Farm, south of Cauldwell Road.

The plans straddle the boundary of Mansfield District Council and Ashfield District Council, with most of the site within the administrative area of Ashfield. They are also north of MARR the Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route.

Submitted by Aspbury Planning, for the Arc Partnership on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, the plans include “some matters reserved regarding a matter of access.”

The green field site between Cauldwell Road and Sherwood Way South which is earmarked for a 235 house development.

Valid from November 25, 2021, a decision over the plans is pending on February 2, 2022.

Laura Gapski is director of the Bright Sparks private day nursery, which is near the site. She is leading the Residents and Businesses against Cauldwell Road Development who have vowed to fight the “obliteration of green space and wildlife” amid developments mooted in the Ashfield Draft Local Plan.

A consultation is underway to decide where 8,226 homes could be built between now and 2038, including over a 1,000 homes in Cauldwell Road and 3,000 planned for greenbelt at Whyburn Farm, Hucknall,

There have been objections

Laura said: “This latest proposal concerns scrub land adjacent to the college; it makes sense for it to be put to better use for the community. However, the consultation revealed that most local respondents are against the development because of the lack of attention to infrastructure, saturation of new houses locally, the impact on the safe access of Nottingham and Caudwell Roads and the traffic nightmares at the Sainsbury’s junction.

"Responses were limited arising from the pandemic; I hope that residents feel that they have truly had the opportunity to respond. As a provider of Early Years care and education, I hope that the Local Authority will consult and collaborate with me about their plans for sustainable Early Years provision.

"We are intrinsically linked with healthcare for families and primary schools in providing local children with the best start so careful thought must be given to sustainability and funding.”

Nottinghmshire County Council and Ashfield District Council were contacted for a response.

See the Residents and Businesses Against Cauldwell Road Development https://www.facebook.com/groups/403526321303684