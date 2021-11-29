Lost Mansfield dog needs a new home after attempts to find its owner fail
An appeal has gone out to find a new owner for a lost dog in Mansfield after attempts to trace its owner failed.
Mansfield District Council is calling for someone to adopt the poor little pooch which is thought to be a Jack Russell.
The dog was found on Monday, November 22, and appeals and efforts to try and find the owner followed.
A Mansfield District Council - My Mansfield Facebook page post said: “Unfortunately we haven't been able to reunite our lost dog with their owner.
"If you are interested in adopting this dog please call the Dog Control Service today on 01623 463189 quoting the reference number. Thank you for your ongoing support.
The dog is currently in the care of Mansfield District Council’s Dog Control Service. If you have lost the dog Manfield District Council is asking for people to please contact them and to quote the reference number MDC/5223.